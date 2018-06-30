Allegiant Announces Dispatchers Fail To Ratify Tentative Agreement With International Brotherhood Of Teamsters

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces that dispatchers represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) have failed to ratify a proposed collective bargaining agreement with the company. The tentative agreement brought by IBT to its members was reached between the parties on May 22, 2018.

"Achieving a first contract with our team of dispatchers is an important step for the company," said Maury Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer. "We stand ready to go back to the negotiating table, receive feedback on any outstanding issues, and look at our next steps together."

"Our team of dispatchers is at the core of Allegiant's operations – they keep our flights, crews and passengers moving safely and efficiently in real time," said Michael Wuerger, Allegiant vice president, Operations Control Center. "We appreciate the dedication they bring to work each day and remain committed to supporting their efforts."

The process of negotiating a first collective bargaining agreement for Allegiant dispatchers began in 2017. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters was most recently certified as the group's exclusive representative on October 26, 2016. Allegiant currently employs 34 flight dispatchers.

