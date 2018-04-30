Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Reports Quarterly Financial Results; Increases Quarterly Distribution by 0.7% to $0.7475 Per Unit; and Updates Simplification Efforts

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ: AHGP) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (the "2018 Quarter"). As previously announced on April 27, 2018, the Board of Directors of its general partner (the "Board") approved a distribution to unitholders of $0.7475 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.99 per unit) for the 2018 Quarter, payable on May 18, 2018 to AHGP unitholders of record as of the close of trading on May 11, 2018. The announced distribution represents a 35.9% increase over the cash distribution of $0.55 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (the "2017 Quarter") and a 0.7% increase over the cash distribution of $0.7425 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 (the "Sequential Quarter").

AHGP's principal sources of cash flow are its ownership interests in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP). The declared distribution is based on the distribution AHGP will receive from its ownership interests in ARLP, which previously announced on April 27, 2018 a quarterly distribution for the 2018 Quarter of $0.515 per unit, or $2.06 per unit on an annualized basis, payable on May 15, 2018 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on May 8, 2018.

AHGP also reported net income attributable to AHGP for the 2018 Quarter of $103.7 million, or $1.73 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, an increase of 88.5% compared to net income attributable to AHGP for the 2017 Quarter of $55.0 million, or $0.92 per basic and diluted limited partner unit. Net income attributable to AHGP for the 2018 Quarter increased approximately 110.4% compared to net income attributable to AHGP for the Sequential Quarter of $49.3 million, or $0.82 per basic and diluted limited partner unit.

Operating results for AHGP reflect those of the operating subsidiaries of ARLP and, as a result, AHGP reports its financial results on a consolidated basis with the financial results of ARLP. The consolidated net income of AHGP includes earnings and losses attributable to both AHGP and noncontrolling interests.

On February 23, 2018 ARLP and AHGP (collectively, the "Alliance Partnerships”) jointly announced an agreement pursuant to which, through a series of transactions (the "Simplification Transactions”), AHGP would become a wholly owned subsidiary of ARLP and all of the ARLP common units held by AHGP and its subsidiaries would be distributed to the unitholders of AHGP in exchange for their AHGP common units. Pursuant to this agreement, ARLP filed a preliminary registration statement on Form S-4 on March 29, 2018. On April 26, 2018, the Securities Exchange Commission declared the Form S-4 effective to register the distribution of the ARLP common units currently held by AHGP and its subsidiaries to AHGP’s unitholders and, on April 27, 2018, AHGP mailed consent solicitation statements to its unitholders of record as of April 25, 2018. Consummation of the Simplification Transactions remains subject to the affirmative vote or consent of the holders of a majority of the outstanding AHGP common units. Certain AHGP unitholders, which collectively own a majority of the outstanding AHGP common units, have agreed to deliver a written consent approving the Simplification Transactions pursuant to a support agreement. The Alliance Partnerships expect to close the Simplification Transactions during the second quarter of 2018 following AHGP's quarterly cash distribution to unitholders discussed above.

About Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.

AHGP is a limited partnership formed to own and control ARLP's general partner through which it holds a non-economic general partner interest in ARLP and an approximate one percent general partner interest in ARLP's operating subsidiary, Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P. In addition, AHGP owns 87,188,338 common units of ARLP.

ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OPERATING DATA (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES: Coal sales $ 423,610 $ 438,744 Transportation revenues 19,785 9,596 Other sales and operating revenues 13,641 12,665 Total revenues 457,036 461,005 EXPENSES: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) 277,238 262,027 Transportation expenses 19,785 9,596 Outside coal purchases 1,374 — General and administrative 17,145 16,447 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 61,848 65,127 Settlement gain (80,000 ) — Total operating expenses 297,390 353,197 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 159,646 107,808 Interest expense, net (10,858 ) (7,516 ) Interest income 68 25 Equity investment income 3,736 3,700 Equity securities income 3,724 — Other (expense) income (847 ) 533 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 155,469 104,550 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (10 ) (12 ) NET INCOME 155,479 104,562 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (51,759 ) (49,551 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. ("NET INCOME OF AHGP") $ 103,720 $ 55,011 BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME OF AHGP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $ 1.73 $ 0.92 DISTRIBUTIONS PAID PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $ 0.7425 $ 0.5500 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF UNITS OUTSTANDING – BASIC AND DILUTED 59,863,000 59,863,000

ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,700 $ 8,643 Trade receivables 157,798 181,671 Other receivables 229 146 Due from affiliates 11 25 Inventories, net 83,944 60,275 Advance royalties, net 2,856 4,510 Prepaid expenses and other assets 19,864 28,192 Total current assets 295,402 283,462 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT: Property, plant and equipment, at cost 2,983,666 2,934,188 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (1,520,732 ) (1,457,532 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net 1,462,934 1,476,656 OTHER ASSETS: Advance royalties, net 50,800 39,660 Equity method investments 158,669 147,964 Equity securities 110,122 106,398 Goodwill 136,399 136,399 Other long-term assets 30,442 30,712 Total other assets 486,432 461,133 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,244,768 $ 2,221,251 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 93,577 $ 97,371 Due to affiliates — 771 Accrued taxes other than income taxes 20,307 20,366 Accrued payroll and related expenses 34,530 35,801 Accrued interest 12,499 5,005 Workers' compensation and pneumoconiosis benefits 10,769 10,729 Current capital lease obligations 28,948 28,613 Other current liabilities 16,732 19,071 Current maturities, long-term debt, net 40,000 72,400 Total current liabilities 257,362 290,127 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net 386,703 415,937 Pneumoconiosis benefits 72,509 71,875 Accrued pension benefit 42,906 45,317 Workers' compensation 46,861 46,694 Asset retirement obligations 126,287 126,750 Long-term capital lease obligations 50,634 57,091 Other liabilities 20,055 14,587 Total long-term liabilities 745,955 778,251 Total liabilities 1,003,317 1,068,378 PARTNERS’ CAPITAL: Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. ("AHGP") Partners' Capital: Limited Partners – Common Unitholders 59,863,000 units outstanding 685,127 626,831 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,087 ) (34,820 ) Total AHGP Partners' Capital 651,040 592,011 Noncontrolling interests 590,411 560,862 Total Partners’ Capital 1,241,451 1,152,873 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL $ 2,244,768 $ 2,221,251

ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: $ 224,311 $ 176,552 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property, plant and equipment: Capital expenditures (51,525 ) (30,346 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (15 ) 2,144 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 7 453 Contributions to equity method investments (11,400 ) (9,287 ) Distributions received from investments in excess of cumulative earnings 736 1,191 Net cash used in investing activities (62,197 ) (35,845 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under securitization facility 37,600 — Payments under securitization facility (70,000 ) — Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 70,000 — Payments under revolving credit facilities (100,000 ) (25,000 ) Payments on capital lease obligations (6,974 ) (6,678 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (6,664 ) Contributions to consolidated company from affiliate noncontrolling interest — 251 Net settlement of withholding taxes on ARLP's issuance of units in deferred compensation plans (2,081 ) (2,988 ) Contribution by limited partner - affiliate — 800 Distributions paid by consolidated partnership to noncontrolling interests (23,257 ) (19,810 ) Distributions paid to Partners (44,449 ) (32,925 ) Other (896 ) (190 ) Net cash used in financing activities (140,057 ) (93,204 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 22,057 47,503 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 8,643 44,525 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 30,700 $ 92,028

