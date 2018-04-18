|
18.04.2018 03:38:00
Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company received approval to increase its wind expansion program from the Iowa Utilities Board. By 2020, the company now plans to add 1,000 megawatts of new wind energy in Iowa – enough clean energy to power 430,000 Iowa homes.
In Iowa, the company plans to have invested $1.8 billion in cost-competitive renewable energy by the end of 2020. The new wind farms will create hundreds of construction and other jobs while generating tens of millions of dollars in additional property taxes to communities and payments to landowners.
"Our wind energy initiatives help keep rates competitive, enhance our environmental stewardship and drive economic growth in our communities," said Doug Kopp, president of Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company. "Wind energy is a major part of our transition to a clean energy future."
This spring, crews began construction on the first of several wind farms, starting with Upland Prairie Wind Farm, located in Clay and Dickinson counties in northwest Iowa. Later this year, construction is expected to start at English Farms Wind Farm, located in Poweshiek County in central Iowa.
Through this expansion, combined with existing wind farms and market purchases, the company expects wind to be approximately one-third of its Iowa total capacity by the end of 2020.
Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company (Interstate Power and Light) filed an application for advance ratemaking principles on August 3, 2017 (RPU-2017-0002). The company continues to review the written decision order from the IUB.
Iowa Utilities Board order terms:
- The ratemaking principles apply to any new wind facility constructed as part of IPL's New Wind Project that qualifies for 100% of the federal Production Tax Credits, regardless of its location in Iowa, up to 500 megawatts.
- Cost cap: $1,780/kilowatt, including allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) and transmission costs
- Return on common equity: 11%, with the exception of certain transmission facilities classified as intangible assets, which shall earn the rate of return on equity authorized by the Iowa Utilities Board in a future rate case
- Return on common equity used in calculating the AFUDC rate to be 9.6%
- Depreciable life of 40 years, unless changed as a result of a contested case before the Iowa Utilities Board
- Alliant Energy's Iowa customers shall be entitled to the full value of any environmental attributes, beyond those needed for compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, associated with investment included in IPL's Iowa jurisdictional rate base
- Alliant Energy is permitted to include in Iowa rates the actual cost of the wind project up to the cost cap without need to establish prudence, but required to establish the prudence of any cost in excess of the cost cap
- Cancellation costs: recovery of prudently incurred and unreimbursed costs, if applicable, amortized over 10 years
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation's Iowa utility subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), utilizes the trade name of Alliant Energy. The Iowa utility is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and provides electric service to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas service to 220,000 retail customers. The employees of Alliant Energy focus on delivering the energy solutions and exceptional service their customers and communities expect – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNT and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified because they describe future wind generation construction plans and costs and include words such as "plan" and "expect." Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Actual results could be affected by such factors as: the inability to obtain all necessary permits; unanticipated construction issues, delays or expenditures; failure of equipment and technology to perform as expected; current or future litigation, regulatory investigations, proceedings or inquiries that could impede the implementation of Alliant Energy's plans; political conditions in Alliant Energy's service territories; changes to Alliant Energy's access to capital markets; and economic conditions in Alliant Energy's service territory. These factors should be considered when evaluating the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof and Alliant Energy and Interstate Power and Light Company undertake no obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliant-energy-to-add-more-wind-energy-in-iowa-300631878.html
SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
