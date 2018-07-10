AlphaGraphics Receives Top Ranking In Printing News' Top 100 Quick And Small Commercial Printers

SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, Inc., a global leader in print and marketing communications solutions, is pleased to announce the ranking of 20 Network Business Centers in the 2018 Printing News' Top 100 Quick and Small Commercial Printers list, representing the largest percentage of any one franchise network nominated to the list, with the Seattle, Washington Center ranking in the top five.

The Printing News Top 100 ranking criteria is based on the state of the industry and the overall sales performance and growth of the franchise in the preceding year. The publication also takes other factors into consideration, including financial stability and the extent to which the franchise has integrated emerging technologies into their operations. AlphaGraphics has continually remained at the forefront of the industry's latest high-performance equipment and software to strategically address the branding challenges of our customers.

"I am extremely excited to, once again, see a strong representation from AlphaGraphics Centers on the Top 100 list," said President Ryan Farris. "Year after year, the Network continues to provide superior customer service and quality products maintaining its competitive advantage and continually adapting our means of production to meet our customers' needs and stay at the forefront of the changing landscape of today's marketing." He added, "This ranking is a statement to our owners' commitment to offering a personalized approach to developing cutting-edge solutions to propel their customers' businesses into the future."

AlphaGraphics, Inc. has over 250 Franchisee locations in the US and abroad. Printing News is a leading resource for commercial printing, visual and graphic art industries focusing on improving efficiencies and increasing sales in the industry.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc. is a subsidiary of MBE Worldwide, a family‐owned Italian holding company based in Milan. In addition, AlphaGraphics, Inc. is a franchisor of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full‐service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one‐to‐one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. The franchise office of AlphaGraphics in Salt Lake City provides support for their Business Centers. For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, go to www.alphagraphics.com.

