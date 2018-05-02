02.05.2018 03:38:00

AltaGas Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, May 1, 2018 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") (TSX:ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 1, 2018. All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld






Catherine M. Best

58,001,885

97.43

1,527,996

2.57

Victoria A. Calvert

57,147,302

96.00

2,382,579

4.00

David W. Cornhill

53,856,748

90.47

5,673,133

9.53

Allan L. Edgeworth

57,082,321

95.89

2,447,560

4.11

Daryl H. Gilbert

50,801,808

85.34

8,728,073

14.66

David M. Harris

58,059,756

97.53

1,470,125

2.47

Robert B. Hodgins

56,629,824

95.13

2,900,057

4.87

Phillip R. Knoll

58,708,335

98.62

821,546

1.38

M. Neil McCrank

57,389,933

96.41

2,139,948

3.59

 

Results for all agenda items will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) shortly.

AltaGas is an energy infrastructure company with a focus on natural gas, power and regulated utilities. AltaGas creates value by acquiring, growing and optimizing its energy infrastructure, including a focus on clean energy sources. For more information visit: www.altagas.ca 

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt vor Feiertagspause mit kleinem Minus -- DAX überwindet 12.600-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste am Montag einen leichten Rückschlag hinnehmen.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB