AltaGas Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, May 1, 2018 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") (TSX:ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 1, 2018. All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld









Catherine M. Best 58,001,885 97.43 1,527,996 2.57 Victoria A. Calvert 57,147,302 96.00 2,382,579 4.00 David W. Cornhill 53,856,748 90.47 5,673,133 9.53 Allan L. Edgeworth 57,082,321 95.89 2,447,560 4.11 Daryl H. Gilbert 50,801,808 85.34 8,728,073 14.66 David M. Harris 58,059,756 97.53 1,470,125 2.47 Robert B. Hodgins 56,629,824 95.13 2,900,057 4.87 Phillip R. Knoll 58,708,335 98.62 821,546 1.38 M. Neil McCrank 57,389,933 96.41 2,139,948 3.59

Results for all agenda items will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) shortly.

AltaGas is an energy infrastructure company with a focus on natural gas, power and regulated utilities. AltaGas creates value by acquiring, growing and optimizing its energy infrastructure, including a focus on clean energy sources. For more information visit: www.altagas.ca

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.