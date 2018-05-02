|
02.05.2018 03:38:00
AltaGas Ltd. Announces Election of Directors
CALGARY, May 1, 2018 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") (TSX:ALA) is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 1, 2018. All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Catherine M. Best
58,001,885
97.43
1,527,996
2.57
Victoria A. Calvert
57,147,302
96.00
2,382,579
4.00
David W. Cornhill
53,856,748
90.47
5,673,133
9.53
Allan L. Edgeworth
57,082,321
95.89
2,447,560
4.11
Daryl H. Gilbert
50,801,808
85.34
8,728,073
14.66
David M. Harris
58,059,756
97.53
1,470,125
2.47
Robert B. Hodgins
56,629,824
95.13
2,900,057
4.87
Phillip R. Knoll
58,708,335
98.62
821,546
1.38
M. Neil McCrank
57,389,933
96.41
2,139,948
3.59
Results for all agenda items will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) shortly.
AltaGas is an energy infrastructure company with a focus on natural gas, power and regulated utilities. AltaGas creates value by acquiring, growing and optimizing its energy infrastructure, including a focus on clean energy sources. For more information visit: www.altagas.ca
SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.