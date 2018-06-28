SHANGHAI, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of the US tariff storm, the Aluminium China 2018 exhibition and conference in Shanghai from July 11 to 13, will provide China's aluminium industry with its first global platform since the announcement to expand business into other world markets. In particular, the event, which will bring together some 500 exhibitors and 24,000 visitors from more than 70 countries and regions, will reinforce China's connections with the rest of Asia and strengthen cooperation to drive further growth and development of the aluminium industry.

In March, US president Donald Trump approved the "safeguard" duties of 10% on certain aluminium products, which have huge implications for China's aluminium industry. At the Aluminium China 2018, representatives from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will deliver their responses to the tariffs and plans to mitigate their impact. Meanwhile, at the Guest Country of Honour - Thailand Aluminium Industry Forum, speakers from the Thailand Department of Foreign Trade will present the Thai Government's response to Donald Trump's new tariff policy. Furthermore, professionals from the Thailand association, industrial parks and enterprises will share an overview of trade relations and new business opportunities between two countries.

With international attention on environmental protection, this year's event will be supporting the China Non-ferrous Metals Industry Association to launch the Forum on Energy Conservation, Environmental Protection and Technology Development of the Aluminium Processing Industry, to help map out a green, healthy and long-term development plan.

World demand for aluminium is increasingly strong in sectors such as automotive, architecture, transportation, electronics, machinery, appliances, etc. As the automotive industry is a core market for aluminium's applications, the show will feature a concurrent show Lightweight Asia and side-event Asia Lightweight Automotive Summit, which will incorporate sessions on the Application of Metal Materials, Non-metallic Materials and Manufacturing Technology in Lightweight New Energy Vehicles. Additionally, aluminium demand for consumer electronics, household appliances as well as other main application industries, will also be highlighted at the themed onsite conferences.

"This year, with further enhanced new forums and special showcases on aluminium downstream," said Kelly Li, Project Manager of Aluminium China, "Aluminium China not only provides a rich experience for visitors from across the whole aluminium industry but also opens up new opportunities for businesses and connections with the world."

