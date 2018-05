American Business Bank Announces New Loan Production Office in North Orange County, California

American Business Bank (OTCBB: AMBZ) today announced its further expansion into North Orange County with the opening of its new Loan Production Office located at 2400 East Katella Avenue, Suite 350 in Anaheim, California. American Business Bank is well poised to meet the growing demand of businesses in North Orange County with experienced business bankers who understand the local market and who specialize in partnering with businesses to meet their financial needs.

"Since the Bank’s inception two decades ago, North Orange County has been an important market for American Business Bank, and we look forward to further penetrating this business rich environment,” said Leon Blankstein, President and CEO at American Business Bank.

American Business Bank provides a full spectrum of financial solutions for businesses and has specialists to help businesses manage cash flow, finance growth and consult with business owners on major projects or issues. As Southern California’s 19th largest independent business bank, the Bank is well positioned to help businesses of all sizes with their cash management and credit needs.

American Business Bank successfully recruited three highly qualified bankers who previously worked together at California United Bank. Led by experienced business banker David Plourde, Regional Executive Vice President, the Anaheim team includes Eric Dole, 1st Vice President /Relationship Manager and Seth Drootin, Vice President/Relationship Manager. Their support staff has joined them as well, rounding out the team and bringing "white glove” service standards. "As a relationship bank, we are very pleased to have hired this impressive team of bankers. We are confident that they will meet the needs of businesses in the North Orange County area,” said David Wolf, Executive Vice President.

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK headquartered in downtown Los Angeles offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. The Bank has opened five Loan Production Offices in strategic areas including our North Orange County Office in Anaheim, our Orange County Office in Irvine, our South Bay Office in Torrance, our San Fernando Valley Office in the Warner Center, and our Inland Empire Office in Ontario.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005423/en/