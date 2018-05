American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen J. Squeri, will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York City, on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Mr. Squeri’s presentation will be focused on the Company’s business strategy. After the presentation, Mr. Squeri will participate in a question-and-answer session.

A live audio webcast will be made available to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of the presentation will be available after the event at the same website address.

