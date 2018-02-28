American Express® and Eleven Madison Park Bring Back EMP Summer House in the Hamptons and Introduce EMP Winter House in Aspen

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Eleven Madison Park, the No. 1
restaurant in the world, are joining forces again this year to bring
back the successful pop-up restaurant, EMP Summer House in partnership
with American Express to East Hampton, NY. In addition, the two brands
will collaborate to bring the first-ever EMP Winter House to Aspen, CO,
later this year.
EMP Summer House in partnership with American Express (Photo: American Express)
EMP Summer House and EMP Winter House will offer more casual dining
experiences inspired by Eleven Madison Park’s iconic cuisines, while
also taking inspiration and ingredients from the Hamptons and Aspen
locations. EMP Summer House will again be located at 341 Pantigo Road in
East Hampton, and will be open May 25, 2018 through Labor Day. EMP
Winter House will be open December 2018 through March 2019. The location
and exact dates for EMP Winter House will be revealed later this year.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with American Express once again to
bring EMP Summer House back to the Hamptons as well as introduce EMP
Winter House to Aspen,” said restaurateur Will Guidara. "We had
originally planned the pop-up for one season, but had such an incredible
experience with our guests and our staff last summer that we, along with
our partners at American Express, realized there was no choice but to
create a sequel. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the beach
and introducing the new Winter House soon!”
As a key partner of EMP Summer House and EMP Winter House, and through
its ongoing partnership with Chef Humm through the Global
Dining Collection, American Express will again be collaborating with
the Eleven Madison Park team to bring the pop-up restaurants to life and
offer exclusive benefits for its Card Members. American Express Card
Members will get exclusive access to reservations to EMP Summer House
and EMP Winter House. Guests will only be able to make a reservation
with an American Express Card, and American Express will be the only
form of card payment accepted at the restaurants. American Express and
Eleven Madison Park will also be working together to curate a number of
unique experiences and events for Card Members at EMP Summer House and
EMP Winter House. More details on these events will be shared closer to
the restaurants’ openings.
"We are excited to continue our successful partnership with Chef Daniel
Humm and Will Guidara to bring the popular EMP Summer House back to the
Hamptons and open the first EMP Winter House in Aspen – both top travel
destinations for our Card Members,” said Janey Whiteside, executive vice
president and general manager of Global Premium Products, Benefits and
Services at American Express. "EMP Summer House quickly became the top
requested reservation in the U.S. last summer through Platinum
Concierge, so we are looking forward to heading out east again with the
Eleven Madison Park team and then later heading to the mountains of
Aspen.”
About EMP Summer House in partnership with American Express
EMP Summer House will offer a seasonal a la carte menu featuring plenty
of seafood including grilled fish and raw options, pastas, steaks, and
dishes cooked in the wood-burning oven. The indoor dining room will be
slightly more formal, with the covered patio and backyard offering a
more casual setting.
Select dishes on the menu at EMP Summer House will include:
-
Lobster tempura with bibb lettuce, pickled radish and chile-lime aioli
-
Tomato salad with strawberries and almonds
-
Corn flatbread with parmesan and truffle
-
Ribeye for two, wood-fired with shallot, parmesan and potato
Reservations for EMP Summer House will be made available exclusively to
American Express Card Members at empsummerhouse.com
on the following dates:
-
Starting May 1st reservations will be available through
June 30th
-
Starting June 1st reservations will be available through
July 31st
-
Starting July 1st reservations will be available through
September
There will be a $50 per person deposit required for all reservations,
which will be applied to the final dining bill. Large format
reservations will also be available for pre-purchase.
More details about EMP Winter House will be shared later this year.
About Eleven Madison Park
Eleven
Madison Park is a contemporary American restaurant from Chef Daniel
Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara. Recently named the #1 Restaurant in
the World by The World’s 50 Best, the restaurant serves a seasonal
tasting menu that draws inspiration from local New York culture,
history, and ingredients with a focus on gracious service. Eleven
Madison Park is part of Make It Nice, a hospitality group which includes NoMad
New York, NoMad
Los Angeles, and Made
Nice.
