American Express® and Eleven Madison Park Bring Back EMP Summer House in the Hamptons and Introduce EMP Winter House in Aspen

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Eleven Madison Park, the No. 1 restaurant in the world, are joining forces again this year to bring back the successful pop-up restaurant, EMP Summer House in partnership with American Express to East Hampton, NY. In addition, the two brands will collaborate to bring the first-ever EMP Winter House to Aspen, CO, later this year.

EMP Summer House and EMP Winter House will offer more casual dining experiences inspired by Eleven Madison Park’s iconic cuisines, while also taking inspiration and ingredients from the Hamptons and Aspen locations. EMP Summer House will again be located at 341 Pantigo Road in East Hampton, and will be open May 25, 2018 through Labor Day. EMP Winter House will be open December 2018 through March 2019. The location and exact dates for EMP Winter House will be revealed later this year.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with American Express once again to bring EMP Summer House back to the Hamptons as well as introduce EMP Winter House to Aspen,” said restaurateur Will Guidara. "We had originally planned the pop-up for one season, but had such an incredible experience with our guests and our staff last summer that we, along with our partners at American Express, realized there was no choice but to create a sequel. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the beach and introducing the new Winter House soon!”

As a key partner of EMP Summer House and EMP Winter House, and through its ongoing partnership with Chef Humm through the Global Dining Collection, American Express will again be collaborating with the Eleven Madison Park team to bring the pop-up restaurants to life and offer exclusive benefits for its Card Members. American Express Card Members will get exclusive access to reservations to EMP Summer House and EMP Winter House. Guests will only be able to make a reservation with an American Express Card, and American Express will be the only form of card payment accepted at the restaurants. American Express and Eleven Madison Park will also be working together to curate a number of unique experiences and events for Card Members at EMP Summer House and EMP Winter House. More details on these events will be shared closer to the restaurants’ openings.

"We are excited to continue our successful partnership with Chef Daniel Humm and Will Guidara to bring the popular EMP Summer House back to the Hamptons and open the first EMP Winter House in Aspen – both top travel destinations for our Card Members,” said Janey Whiteside, executive vice president and general manager of Global Premium Products, Benefits and Services at American Express. "EMP Summer House quickly became the top requested reservation in the U.S. last summer through Platinum Concierge, so we are looking forward to heading out east again with the Eleven Madison Park team and then later heading to the mountains of Aspen.”

About EMP Summer House in partnership with American Express

EMP Summer House will offer a seasonal a la carte menu featuring plenty of seafood including grilled fish and raw options, pastas, steaks, and dishes cooked in the wood-burning oven. The indoor dining room will be slightly more formal, with the covered patio and backyard offering a more casual setting.

Select dishes on the menu at EMP Summer House will include:

Lobster tempura with bibb lettuce, pickled radish and chile-lime aioli

Tomato salad with strawberries and almonds

Corn flatbread with parmesan and truffle

Ribeye for two, wood-fired with shallot, parmesan and potato

Reservations for EMP Summer House will be made available exclusively to American Express Card Members at empsummerhouse.com on the following dates:

Starting May 1 st reservations will be available through June 30 th

reservations will be available through June 30 Starting June 1 st reservations will be available through July 31 st

reservations will be available through July 31 Starting July 1st reservations will be available through September

There will be a $50 per person deposit required for all reservations, which will be applied to the final dining bill. Large format reservations will also be available for pre-purchase.

More details about EMP Winter House will be shared later this year.

About Eleven Madison Park

Eleven Madison Park is a contemporary American restaurant from Chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara. Recently named the #1 Restaurant in the World by The World’s 50 Best, the restaurant serves a seasonal tasting menu that draws inspiration from local New York culture, history, and ingredients with a focus on gracious service. Eleven Madison Park is part of Make It Nice, a hospitality group which includes NoMad New York, NoMad Los Angeles, and Made Nice.

