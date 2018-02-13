American Financial Benefits Center Serves Clients as Private, Independent Company in the Student Loan World

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal student loans can get a little tricky to understand. There's the Federal Family Education Loan Program and the Direct Loan program; there's subsidized and unsubsidized loans. All borrowers of federal student loans deal with a servicer, and many borrowers have had issues dealing with their servicers. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation company that helps borrowers apply and maintain enrollment in federal repayment plans, is an independent, private company. Because AFBC is not affiliated with any servicer or any federal agency, the company is in a unique position to serve borrowers' needs.

"Because our clients have chosen to work with us, our goal is to provide them with great service that makes us stand out from the other organizations and agencies they may be dealing with," said Sara Molina, Manager at AFBC. "This includes assistance which is customized to their needs."

AFBC provides document preparation services related to repayment plans and certain forgiveness programs that require qualified borrowers to apply in order to utilize them. AFBC also has a highly-trained customer service team that is on hand to answer any questions related to the process of applying for or staying enrolled in one of these plans or programs. While AFBC representatives are knowledgeable of these plans and programs offered by the Department of Education, in no way is the company affiliated with the Department.

"We know that while many may have similar loan situations, no two clients are alike," said Molina. "AFBC is proud to offer personalized assistance that focuses on attentiveness and empathy for customers and their individual situations."

