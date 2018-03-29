ATX 3 430 0,3%  Dow 23 848 0,0%  Nasdaq 6 461 -1,1%  Euro 1,2307 0,0% 
ATX P 1 727 0,1%  EStoxx50 3 331 0,4%  Nikkei 21 031 -1,3%  CHF 1,1778 0,0% 
DAX 11 941 -0,3%  FTSE100 7 045 0,6%  Öl 69,8 0,4%  Gold 1 326 0,1% 

American Renal Associates Aktie [WKN DE: A2AD41 / ISIN: US0292271055]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!

29.03.2018 00:01:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. Announces Withdrawal of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) ("ARA” or the "Company”), a provider of outpatient dialysis services, today announced that it has withdrawn the offering of shares of its common stock that was announced on Monday, March 26, 2018. The Company believes that current market conditions are not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of its stockholders.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) is a provider of outpatient dialysis services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, ARA operated 228 dialysis clinic locations in 26 states and the District of Columbia serving approximately 15,600 patients with end stage renal disease. ARA operates principally through a physician partnership model, in which it partners with approximately 400 local nephrologists to develop, own and operate dialysis clinics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this release, which may change, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those risks and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors” and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu American Renal Associates Holdings Inc

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu American Renal Associates Holdings Inc

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
09.03.17 American Renal Associates overweight Barclays Capital
16.05.16 American Renal Associates Buy SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc 17,83 -2,94% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
US-Märkte beenden Handel im Minus
Zur Wochenmitte tendierten die größten Indizes in Übersee schwächer.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH