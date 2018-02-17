Amloid Set to Showcase All-New Lines of Innovative, Quality and Value-Driven Toys at the 2018 American International Toy Fair

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amloid, a fourth-generation, wholly-family-owned toy company that has been producing innovative, quality, affordable and fun toys since 1916, today unveils their new product lines at the 115th American International Toy Fair.

The "Pioneers of Play" are also introducing a new medium-sized Kids@Work branded building brick that will be featured in the new line of Tonka Mighty Builders Next Step™ activity playsets for kids ages 2-6, available for Fall 2018. In addition to beach and construction toys, Amloid proudly makes value-driven toy lines that offer kids great play experiences across the outdoor toy, ride-on, role play and playset categories.

"As we continue to push the limits of toy innovation and product development, we're thrilled to show our newest line of toys at Toy Fair, further driving our position as a major player in the junior construction category," says Michael Albarelli, CEO, Amloid Corporation. "Together with our partners, we are offering children and parents entertaining and quality toys that provide little ones with meaningful play experiences that stimulate and encourage creativity through open-ended and physical play, inspiring a new generation of little builders all over the world."

For more news and hi-res images, visit our virtual press office: http://toyfair.vporoom.com/Amloid/.

Highlights from the 2018 Amloid line include:

Tonka Mighty Builders Next Step™ Tire Track Playset

Ready, Set, Roll! Kids can be in charge of their own construction zone with the new 35-piece Tonka Mighty Builders Next Step™ Tire Track Playset. Get the fun started by opening the multifunctional tire carry case, which also doubles as a foundation for blocks to build away. Watch as the trucks cruise along the connecting rolling track ramps and over the colorful collection of Kids@Work medium-sized bricks. And when play time is over, all the pieces conveniently fit back in the tire carrying case with a handle for easy on-the-go portability for playdates and travel. Ages: 2+. MSRP: $24.99. Available: Fall 2018

NextWave™ Jumbo Beach Basket

Get ready to have tons of fun in the sun with the all-new, totally redesigned NextWave™ Jumbo Beach Basket! This bright and colorful activity set is packed with play value with all the accessories kids need to spend hours at the beach or in the sand box with a collection of multifunctional tools. New features include a sturdy nylon shoulder strap along with a comfort grip handle for easy on-the-go portability. And the collapsible folding case makes clean up a breeze by shaking out water and sand when its time to go. Plus, the cover detaches from the basket to double as a super-sized animal sand form! The 15-piece set comes complete with assorted sea creatures and nautical forms, bucket with handle, castle molds, rake, roller, sand spinner, sifter and shovels in a variety of sizes. Available in 3 styles: Flamingo (pink), Whale (purple) and Shark (teal). Ages: 2+. MSRP: $14.99. Available: Spring 2018 @ Sam's Club

Aqua Kidz Aqua Creatures Swim Masks & Water Squirterz

Take a dive on the wild side and discover the underwater world in a whole new way with the Aqua Creatures Swim Masks from Amloid! Kids can explore their animal alter-egos with a quality mask that will keep their eyes protected and will surely bring loads of fun to pool and water activities. Each version features unique creature characteristics as the shark mask comes complete with a fin on top, realistic eyes and jagged teeth over the lens, while the crocodile mask is decked out in reptile scales, spooky yellow eyes and spikey teeth. Available in 3 styles: Crocodile (green), Shark (pink) and Shark (blue). Ages: 5+. MSRP: $9.97. Available: Spring 2018 @ Walmart.

Talk about a wet and wild sneak attack! With Amloid's Aqua Creatures Water Squirterz, kids will have a blast battling each other to see whose predator is the pack leader. Just place the hand-held launcher under water and squeeze the compression pump to fill it up, then squeeze again to soak your target. Available in ferociously playful shark and crocodile editions, each squirterz can launch a steady stream of water up to 10 feet! Whether outside in a pool or inside in a bath, the Aqua Creatures Squirterz will take the fun to a whole new level. Available in 3 styles: Crocodile (green), Shark (pink) and Shark (blue). Ages: 5+. MSRP: $7.68. Available: Spring 2018 @ Walmart

For more information, visit Amloid.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amloid-set-to-showcase-all-new-lines-of-innovative-quality-and-value-driven-toys-at-the-2018-american-international-toy-fair-300600222.html

SOURCE Amloid