06.05.2018 04:21:29

Angolan Consortium Signs Firm Purchase Deal For Six Bombardier Q400

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced that it has signed a firm purchase agreement for six new Q400 aircraft with African Aero Trading on behalf of the consortium forming Air Connection Express, Transportes Aereos S.A, based in Luanda, Republic of Angola.

Based on the list price of the Q400 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately US$ 198 million.

The airline will operate the Q400 domestically to connect smaller communities and increase frequencies as a regional feeder airline to TAAG Angola Airlines - flag carrier of the Republic of Angola.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am Freitag deutliche Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB