The Annual General Meeting of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) on May 15, 2018 voted to approve the following resolutions:



Adoption of the annual report

Discharge from liability granted for the Board members and Managing Director

That no dividend is given

Re-election of Board members Peter Rothschild, Anders Ekblom, Eva Idén, Anthon Jahreskog and Margareta Hagman.

Election of Lilian Henningson Wikström and Kristina Sjöblom Nygren as new board members Lilian Henningson Wikström, born 1961, holds a Master of Science from Åbo Akademi University and is a Doctor of Medical Sciences from Karolinska Institutet. Since 2010 she has been CEO of Karolinska Institutet Innovations AB in Solna. Lilian Henningson Wikström has, in addition to being a PhD at the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research in Stockholm, been active in the pharmaceutical industry, among other positions has been research director at NeuroNova AB. Lilian Henningson Wikström does not own any shares in IBT. Lilian Henningson Wikström is judged to be independent both in relation to major shareholders and to the company and company management. Kristina Sjöblom Nygren, born 1961, has received a Doctor of Medical Sciences from Karolinska Institutet and is a licensed physician. She has been Chief Medical Officer, Head of Development, since 2018 at Santhera Pharmaceuticals in Basel, Switzerland. Kristina Sjöblom Nygren has extensive experience from the pharmaceutical industry, where she has held among other positions Head of Clinical Development at SOBI. Kristina Sjöblom Nygren does not own any shares in IBT. Kristina Sjöblom Nygren is considered to be independent both in relation to major shareholders and to the company and company management.

Re-election of Peter Rothschild as chairman of the board

Re-election of the registered auditing company Deloitte AB

Board member compensation in the amount of SEK 200,000 to the Chairman of the Board and an additional remuneration for the work carried out as working chairman in the amount of SEK 400,000 and SEK 100,000 to other members of the Board who are not employed by the Company.

That audit fees shall be paid according to approved invoices

On a Nominating Committee in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal

On the proposal for guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) ("IBT”) is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing its lead drug candidate IBP-9414 to prevent NEC in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. IBT is further pursuing a second rare disease program IBP-1016 for the treatment of an unmet medical need in gastroschisis, a severe congenital disorder in infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfil unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

IBT is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier with Erik Penser Bank as Certified Adviser.

