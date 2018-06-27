Ansberry Named VP For Process Engineering At Linear Integrated Systems

FREMONT, Calif., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., is proud to announce and welcome Michael Ansberry as the company's Vice President for Process Engineering. Ansberry will be responsible for all aspects of the company's semiconductor fabrication operations.

Ansberry joins Linear Integrated Systems (Linear Systems) from Lumileds, where he was Director of Operations. Lumileds is a lighting company that designs and manufactures LEDs for automotive, general and specialty lighting applications. Prior to Lumileds, he worked in process engineering at Sipex, Micro Power Systems and other Silicon Valley semiconductor companies. While Ansberry's most recent experience is in managing large-scale LED production, he has extensive process engineering experience with the types of world-class semiconductors produced by Linear Systems.

"Linear Systems makes the best parts in their class, and I'm very glad to be joining the team here," Ansberry said. "Ultra-low-noise discrete components are critical for a wide range of applications and joining Linear Systems during this period of growth is exciting."

Linear Systems President Timothy S. McCune said Ansberry's hiring is a key part of the company's program to expand to meet a growing demand for its products. "Efforts to produce more precise and capable sensors are leading designers to incorporate our ultra-low-noise JFETs and other parts into their devices," McCune said.

Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., is a full-service, privately-held, 30-year-old designer and manufacturer of small-signal discrete semiconductors. The Fremont, CA company was founded by John H. Hall, co-founder of Intersil and founder of Micro Power Systems.

Linear Systems' product line consists of: Ultra-Low-Noise N-Channel and P-Channel Dual and Single JFETs, High-Speed Lateral DMOS Switches, Bipolar Transistors, BIFET Amplifiers, Current-Regulating Diodes, Low-Leakage Diodes, MOSFETs, PhotoFETS, and Voltage Controlled Resistors. Data sheets can be downloaded at linearsystems.com.

