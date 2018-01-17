Antibe Therapeutics Engages Brand Institute to Advise on Nonproprietary Name for ATB-346

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe” or the "Company”) (TSXV:ATE,
OTCQB:ATBPF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Brand Institute,
Inc. ("Brand Institute”) to advise on the nonproprietary name for its
lead drug candidate, ATB-346.
Every approved pharmaceutical drug is required to establish an
unambiguous international name that is derived from standardized naming
conventions to avoid prescription errors. The nonproprietary naming
process is governed globally by the International Nonproprietary Names
("INN”) Expert Committee and in the United States by the United States
Adopted Names ("USAN”) Council.
"With the conclusion of Phase 2 development in sight, ATB-346 is now at
a stage that requires prudent preparation for its transformation into a
commercial product,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. "Establishing
a nonproprietary name is an important step in supporting this
transformation and takes two years to complete. Initiating the process
now will ensure that ATB-346’s nonproprietary name is established in
advance of regulatory approval and should be valuable for all
stakeholders, including future partners.”
Brand Institute is the global leader in brand and nonproprietary name
development. Brand Institute has partnered on the development of over
3,330 brand names and nonproprietary names, and partners on
approximately 80% of the drug names approved worldwide every year.
About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe’s
technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an
existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe’s lead
drug ATB-346 targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for
chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe’s
pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic
for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of
aspirin. www.antibethera.com.
Antibe’s subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. ("Citagenix”), is a leader in the
sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the
orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997,
Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for
bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is
active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales
teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com.
About Brand Institute, Inc.
Brand Institute (BI) provides a broad portfolio of services to our
healthcare, consumer and business-to-business clients, including name
development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory and visual
identity solutions. Its subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute (DSI), is led
by former regulatory officials from the FDA, EMA, Health Canada, USAN
and INN. These industry thought leaders helped shape the global
regulatory landscape as it pertains to proprietary (brand) and
nonproprietary (USAN/INN) name development, and are now able to provide
BI/DSI’s clients with expert guidance and solutions in the fields of
name strategy, name safety research, labeling/packaging, and risk
management.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may
include, but are not limited to, the proposed licensing and development
of drugs and medical devices. Any statements contained herein that are
not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking,
including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate",
"believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar
expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or
achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in
this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are
not limited to, the Company’s inability to secure additional financing
and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all, its inability
to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market,
and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally.
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes no obligation to update the
forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results
could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements
except as required by applicable law.
