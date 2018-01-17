Antibe Therapeutics Engages Brand Institute to Advise on Nonproprietary Name for ATB-346

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe” or the "Company”) (TSXV:ATE, OTCQB:ATBPF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Brand Institute, Inc. ("Brand Institute”) to advise on the nonproprietary name for its lead drug candidate, ATB-346.

Every approved pharmaceutical drug is required to establish an unambiguous international name that is derived from standardized naming conventions to avoid prescription errors. The nonproprietary naming process is governed globally by the International Nonproprietary Names ("INN”) Expert Committee and in the United States by the United States Adopted Names ("USAN”) Council.

"With the conclusion of Phase 2 development in sight, ATB-346 is now at a stage that requires prudent preparation for its transformation into a commercial product,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. "Establishing a nonproprietary name is an important step in supporting this transformation and takes two years to complete. Initiating the process now will ensure that ATB-346’s nonproprietary name is established in advance of regulatory approval and should be valuable for all stakeholders, including future partners.”

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand and nonproprietary name development. Brand Institute has partnered on the development of over 3,330 brand names and nonproprietary names, and partners on approximately 80% of the drug names approved worldwide every year.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe’s technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe’s lead drug ATB-346 targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe’s pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. www.antibethera.com.

Antibe’s subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. ("Citagenix”), is a leader in the sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997, Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com.

About Brand Institute, Inc.

Brand Institute (BI) provides a broad portfolio of services to our healthcare, consumer and business-to-business clients, including name development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory and visual identity solutions. Its subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute (DSI), is led by former regulatory officials from the FDA, EMA, Health Canada, USAN and INN. These industry thought leaders helped shape the global regulatory landscape as it pertains to proprietary (brand) and nonproprietary (USAN/INN) name development, and are now able to provide BI/DSI’s clients with expert guidance and solutions in the fields of name strategy, name safety research, labeling/packaging, and risk management.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, the proposed licensing and development of drugs and medical devices. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s inability to secure additional financing and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all, its inability to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

