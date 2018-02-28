ATX 3 429 0,6%  Dow 25 410 -1,2%  Nasdaq 6 900 -1,3%  Euro 1,2217 -0,1% 
ATX P 1 729 0,5%  EStoxx50 3 458 -0,2%  Nikkei 22 309 -0,4%  CHF 1,1487 0,0% 
DAX 12 491 -0,3%  FTSE100 7 282 -0,1%  Öl 66,3 -0,1%  Gold 1 317 0,5% 

Antibe Therapeutics Aktie [WKN DE: A1W3X4 / ISIN: CA0370251039]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

28.02.2018 03:45:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Antibe Therapeutics Reports Q3 2018 Interim Financial and Operating Results

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe" or the "Company”) (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF) filed its financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 27th for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2017. The Company’s unaudited fiscal Q3 2018 condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR.

In addition, the Company has granted BND Projects Inc. 36,000 options for investor relations services. Each option has an exercise price of $0.29, being the 5-day volume weighted average price of Antibe’s shares, vests quarterly starting on the date of the grant, and will expire February 27, 2021.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe’s technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe’s lead drug, ATB-346, targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe’s pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. www.antibethera.com.

Antibe’s subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. ("Citagenix”), is a leader in the sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997, Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, the growth of product sales, engaging new distributors and independent representatives and the licensing and development of drugs and medical devices. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to secure additional financing, its ability to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu Antibe Therapeutics Inc

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Antibe Therapeutics Inc

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Antibe Therapeutics Inc 0,17 -7,07% Antibe Therapeutics Inc

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Powell-Rede ruft bei US-Anlegern Verunsicherung hervor - Indizes schließen tiefrot
An den US-Märkten dominierten am Dienstag schlussendlich die Bären.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH