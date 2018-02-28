Antibe Therapeutics Reports Q3 2018 Interim Financial and Operating Results

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe" or the "Company”) (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB:
ATBPF) filed its financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 27th
for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2017. The Company’s unaudited
fiscal Q3 2018 condensed interim consolidated financial statements and
MD&A are available on SEDAR.
In addition, the Company has granted BND Projects Inc. 36,000 options
for investor relations services. Each option has an exercise price of
$0.29, being the 5-day volume weighted average price of Antibe’s shares,
vests quarterly starting on the date of the grant, and will expire
February 27, 2021.
About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibe’s
technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an
existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibe’s lead
drug, ATB-346, targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug
for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibe’s
pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic
for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of
aspirin. www.antibethera.com.
Antibe’s subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. ("Citagenix”), is a leader in the
sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the
orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997,
Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for
bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is
active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales
teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may
include, but are not limited to, the growth of product sales, engaging
new distributors and independent representatives and the licensing and
development of drugs and medical devices. Any statements contained
herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be
forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will",
"anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend",
"propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve
known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news
release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to secure
additional financing, its ability to execute its business strategy and
successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and
medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes
no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the
reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the
forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
