Apheresis Equipment (2016-2024) Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Volume of Apheresis Procedures

The "Apheresis Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ thousand by the following Type of Apheresis Equipment:

Equipment for Therapeutic Apheresis

Equipment for Donor Apheresis

The global market is additionally analyzed by the following Procedures:

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

Others



The report profiles 14 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) B Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Cerus Corporation ( USA )

) Fresenius Kabi ( Germany )

) Haemonetics Corporation ( USA )

) Kaneka Corporation ( Japan )

) Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. ( Japan )

) Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals ( Ireland )

) Medica SpA ( Italy )

) NIKKISO Europe GmbH ( Germany )

) Terumo BCT, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Apheresis Equipment

Rising Adoption of Therapeutic and Donor Apheresis Favors Growth

Donor Apheresis & Therapeutic Apheresis

Disposable Apheresis Kits Market Benefits from Single-Use Nature of Products

Centrifugation Technology Continues to Lead, Membrane Filtration Promises Growth

Plasmapheresis Systems Dominate Apheresis Equipment Market

Neurology

The Major Application Area for Apheresis Equipment

Developed Markets Continue to Lead Apheresis Equipment Market

Developing Nations to Lead the Charge in Future

Rising Demand for Plasma from Biopharmaceutical Companies

Opportunity to Tap

Sustained Growth in Blood Collections Favors Apheresis Equipment Market

Competitive Landscape

Consolidation of Blood Collectors & Healthcare Providers Puts Pricing Pressure on Suppliers



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Volume of Apheresis Procedures

Technological Advancements and Novel Indications Augur Well for Apheresis Market

Blood Supply Shortage & Safety Concerns Bode Well for Apheresis Market

Photopheresis: A Popular Therapeutic Apheresis Procedure

Plasmapheresis Continues to Lead the Apheresis Market

Plateletpheresis Emerges as the Treatment of Choice'

Increase in Number of Platelet Donors Drives Apheresis Procedures

Pediatrics: An Unexplored Domain in Therapeutic Apheresis

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

CFA - An Effective Way to Pull Up Cold Hemagglutinin Disease

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Key Challenges & Issues

Lack of Awareness among Patients Restrains Market Growth

Vendors' Attitude Hampers Growth Prospects of Therapeutic Apheresis

Development of Inexpensive Apheresis Therapies

Shortage of Qualified Donors

Challenges for Therapeutic Apheresis in the Unexplored Pediatrics Segment



3. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



4. BLOOD COMPONENTS & DERIVATIVES

Red Blood Cells (RBCs)

White Blood Cells (WBCs)

Platelets

Sources of Blood Plasma

Facts About Plasma and its Donation

Pre-requisites for Plasma Donors

Ionic Composition of Blood

Types of Blood

General Facts about Blood

General Uses of Blood

Blood

Global Facts



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Fresenius Introduces 6008 CAREsystem

Terumo BCT Launches Correct Connect System

FDA Approves IDE Supplement for Cerus' INTERCEPT Blood System

Health Canada Approves WBCD and PMN Cell Collection Protocols for Spectra Optia

USFDA Clears PMN Protocol for Terumo's Spectra Optia



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Haemonetics Gains FDA Approval for NexSys PCS Plasmapheresis System

Terumo BCT Receives CE Mark for Spectra Optia Apheresis System

Terumo BCT Enters into Distribution Agreement with B Medical Systems

Mallinckrodt Takes Over Therakos

HemaCare Sells Therapeutic Apheresis Assets to Fresenius

Terumo BCT Files FDA Submission to Improve Blood Supply Safety

Fenwal Autopheresis-C Instruments Donated for Ebola Virus Study

Terumo opens Production Facility in Vietnam

Terumo Collaborates with Kaneka

Terumo to Distribute Therakos Products in Latin America

Terumo Enters Distribution Agreement with Therakos



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Cerus Corporation (USA)

Fresenius Kabi (Germany)

Haemonetics Corporation (USA)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (Ireland)

Medica SpA (Italy)

NIKKISO Europe GmbH (Germany)

Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 14 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 20)

The United States (8)

(8) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (9)

(9) Germany (5)

(5)

Italy (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nq6z9d/apheresis?w=5

