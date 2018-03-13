Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE:ARI)
today announced the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the
Company’s 8.00% Fixed to Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable
Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred”) of $0.50 per share
for the quarterly period from January 15, 2018 to, but not including,
April 15, 2018. The Series B Preferred dividend is payable on April 16,
2018 to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of March 30, 2018.
In addition, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the
Company’s 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
(the "Series C Preferred”) of $0.50 per share for the period from
January 31, 2018 to, but not including, April 30, 2018. The Series C
Preferred dividend is payable on April 30, 2018 to Series C Preferred
stockholders of record as of March 30, 2018.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is a real estate
investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and
manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate
financings, CMBS and other commercial real estate-related debt
investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI
Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect
subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC, a leading global
alternative investment manager with approximately $242 billion of assets
under management at December 31, 2017.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.apolloreit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006066/en/