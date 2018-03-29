ATX 3 426 -0,1%  Dow 24 103 1,1%  Nasdaq 6 581 1,9%  Euro 1,2303 -0,1% 
ATX P 1 727 0,0%  EStoxx50 3 362 0,9%  Nikkei 21 159 0,6%  CHF 1,1766 -0,1% 
DAX 12 097 1,3%  FTSE100 7 057 0,2%  Öl 70,2 0,6%  Gold 1 325 0,0% 

Apple Hospitality REIT Aktie [WKN DE: A14VYT / ISIN: US03784Y2000]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!

29.03.2018 22:30:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Establishment of 10b5-1 Share Repurchase Plan

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the "Company”) today announced that the Company has established a written trading Plan ("Plan”) authorizing the repurchase of its common shares in open market transactions. This Plan was established under the Company’s existing share repurchase program. The Plan, entered into on March 29, 2018, is intended to comply with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which will allow the Company to repurchase shares through a designated broker at times when it might otherwise be prevented from doing so by securities laws or because of self-imposed trading blackout periods. Because repurchases under a 10b5-1 plan are subject to certain pricing, market and volume parameters, there is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares, if any, that will be repurchased under the Plan. In addition, the timing of share repurchases under the Plan and the overall repurchase program will depend upon prevailing market conditions, regulatory requirements and other factors and may be suspended by the Company at any time.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company’s highly diversified portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,500 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. The Company’s hotels are franchised with industry-leading brands, and the Company’s portfolio includes 117 Marriott®-branded hotels and 124 Hilton®-branded hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this press release other than historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "may,” "believe,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "project,” "target,” "goal,” "plan,” "should,” "will,” "predict,” "potential,” "outlook,” "strategy,” and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Apple Hospitality to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the ability of Apple Hospitality to effectively acquire and dispose of properties; the ability of Apple Hospitality to implement its operating strategy; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes in the real estate and real estate capital markets; financing risks; the outcome of current and future litigation; regulatory proceedings or inquiries; and changes in laws or regulations or interpretations of current laws and regulations that impact Apple Hospitality’s business, assets or classification as a real estate investment trust. Although Apple Hospitality believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore there can be no assurance that such statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Apple Hospitality or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or the objectives and plans of Apple Hospitality will be achieved. In addition, Apple Hospitality’s qualification as a real estate investment trust involves the application of highly technical and complex provisions of the Internal Revenue Code. Readers should carefully review Apple Hospitality’s financial statements and the notes thereto, as well as the risk factors described in Apple Hospitality’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the section entitled "Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Any forward-looking statement that Apple Hospitality makes speaks only as of the date of such statement. Apple Hospitality undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

Nachrichten zu Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
31.01.18 Apple Hospitality REIT Equal weight Barclays Capital
03.03.17 Apple Hospitality REIT Hold Canaccord Adams
29.11.16 Apple Hospitality REIT Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.04.16 Apple Hospitality REIT Mkt Perform FBR Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc 17,57 1,09% Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Wall Street fester
Vor den Feiertagen überwog an der Wall Street die Kauflaune.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH