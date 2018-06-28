Applications Available for ATA's Mike Russell Trucking Image Award

ARLINGTON, Va., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations kicked off its search to find and honor trucking's industry advocates with this year's Mike Russell Trucking Image Award.

"We've seen dramatic improvements in the trucking industry's image over the past few years, which is due in large part to the extensive efforts many members of the trucking community have undertaken to depict the positive features of trucking," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "The Mike Russell Trucking Image Award recognizes the men and women behind those impressive efforts who work around the clock to spread our industry's message of safety, essentiality and professionalism."

Sponsored by HireRight for the fourth consecutive year, the award is given to an individual, motor carrier, trucking organization and industry supplier who demonstrate excellence in showcasing the industry's essentiality, safety-first mentality, and professionalism.

"ATA believes that the best way to improve the image of our industry is by having our leading trucking professionals and drivers go out and tell our story to the audiences who need to hear it most," said ATA Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs and COO Elisabeth Barna. "Studies have reinforced this approach and shown repeatedly that when members of the general motoring public meet a trucking professional, they are significantly more likely to have a positive view of our industry."

The Mike Russell Trucking Image Award celebrates companies, organizations and individuals who use innovation and creativity to generate positive awareness of the trucking industry. Image and outreach efforts, like Trucking Moves America Forward, help ATA counter a seemingly endless barrage of anti-truck messages played out in the national media. Without the support of past Mike Russell Trucking Image Award recipients and nominees, the benefits of an improved image of the trucking industry would not be possible.

"We are proud to work with an organization that has taken such an active role in bringing positive public awareness to the trucking industry," said Todd Simo, MD, managing director of transportation and chief medical officer, HireRight. "The Mike Russell Trucking Image Awards are a great way to recognize those who are continuously working to advance the industry and their commitment to safety and the community."

Submissions for this award are evaluated by an expert, impartial panel of judges based on creativity, frequency, impact, and execution. Visit the official nomination page to find out more about the award and how to submit a nomination.

Completed applications should be submitted by September 8 to ATA's Industry Affairs Department. The winners of the Mike Russell Trucking Image Award will be announced October 27-31 during the American Trucking Associations' Management Conference and Exhibition in Austin, Texas.

