ATX 3 426 -0,1%  Dow 24 103 1,1%  Nasdaq 6 581 1,9%  Euro 1,2331 0,2% 
ATX P 1 727 0,0%  EStoxx50 3 362 0,9%  Nikkei 21 454 1,4%  CHF 1,1755 -0,1% 
DAX 12 097 1,3%  FTSE100 7 057 0,2%  Öl 70,2 0,6%  Gold 1 321 -0,3% 

Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!

01.04.2018 13:00:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

April 1 Alert: Introducing, Duty Not Free: Pay-as-you-go toilet time

Just another way Swoop's unbundled offering lets travellers pay for what they need, and nothing they don't

CALGARY, April 1, 2018 /CNW/ - Swoop, Canada's only ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), has confirmed it will charge travellers to use the bathroom when they hit the skies on June 20.

"When our initial network was announced in February, some reporters asked if our unbundled a la carte model would see travellers being charged to use the lavatory, and that got us to thinking," said Steven Greenway, Swoop President, who joined the company earlier this month. "There are costs associated with offering onboard lavatory amenities: Maintenance, water, cleaning, etc. Since not every traveller needs to use the lavatory on a flight, it stands to reason that using those amenities should only cost the people who use it, and not those who don't."

What can travellers expect
To enter the lavatory, you'll need to tap your credit card and the meter will start running as soon as you lock the door. At $1 per minute, the quicker you do your business, the less you'll pay. Looking to take your time in there? That's up to you. The traveller is in control.

When it comes time to clean up your act, just tap your credit card to Swoop's patent-pending toilet paper dispenser at $0.25 per square. Or if you really want to pinch a penny, you can BYOTP. Select flights will also have a pay bidet for extra cleanliness.

There will also be a selection of luxury products available for an additional fee, including Swooper-Ply toilet paper for the daintiest derrieres, scented soaps, hand-crafted by hipsters, and Swoop Poop sprays to prevent embarrassing odours for $1 per spritz.

And be warned, if you don't wash your hands you'll pay a hefty $25 penalty for being a germ-spreader… because, EW.  

To learn more, check out our Duty Not Free Explainer Video at FlySwoop.com/DutyNotFree.

Or connect with Swoop on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

About Swoop
Swoop has flown in to the Canadian travel market to provide the country with a no-frills, lower-fare air travel option that will get more Canadians travelling. Swoop has the unique position of being the only ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada with a strong balance sheet, a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft and a management team with deep knowledge of the aviation market. For more details on Swoop, its 2018 launch plans and employment opportunities, sign up at FlySwoop.com

SOURCE Swoop

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX geht kaum bewegt ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Am Donnerstag, dem letzten Handelstag der verkürzten Karwoche, zeigten sich Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH