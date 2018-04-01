April 1 Alert: Introducing, Duty Not Free: Pay-as-you-go toilet time

Just another way Swoop's unbundled offering lets travellers pay for what they need, and nothing they don't

CALGARY, April 1, 2018 /CNW/ - Swoop, Canada's only ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), has confirmed it will charge travellers to use the bathroom when they hit the skies on June 20.

"When our initial network was announced in February, some reporters asked if our unbundled a la carte model would see travellers being charged to use the lavatory, and that got us to thinking," said Steven Greenway, Swoop President, who joined the company earlier this month. "There are costs associated with offering onboard lavatory amenities: Maintenance, water, cleaning, etc. Since not every traveller needs to use the lavatory on a flight, it stands to reason that using those amenities should only cost the people who use it, and not those who don't."

What can travellers expect

To enter the lavatory, you'll need to tap your credit card and the meter will start running as soon as you lock the door. At $1 per minute, the quicker you do your business, the less you'll pay. Looking to take your time in there? That's up to you. The traveller is in control.

When it comes time to clean up your act, just tap your credit card to Swoop's patent-pending toilet paper dispenser at $0.25 per square. Or if you really want to pinch a penny, you can BYOTP. Select flights will also have a pay bidet for extra cleanliness.

There will also be a selection of luxury products available for an additional fee, including Swooper-Ply toilet paper for the daintiest derrieres, scented soaps, hand-crafted by hipsters, and Swoop Poop sprays to prevent embarrassing odours for $1 per spritz.

And be warned, if you don't wash your hands you'll pay a hefty $25 penalty for being a germ-spreader… because, EW.

To learn more, check out our Duty Not Free Explainer Video at FlySwoop.com/DutyNotFree.

About Swoop

Swoop has flown in to the Canadian travel market to provide the country with a no-frills, lower-fare air travel option that will get more Canadians travelling. Swoop has the unique position of being the only ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada with a strong balance sheet, a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft and a management team with deep knowledge of the aviation market. For more details on Swoop, its 2018 launch plans and employment opportunities, sign up at FlySwoop.com.

