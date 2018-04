Arc Aroma Pure AB: 180424 ARCAROMA signs sales and distribution agreement for oliveCEPT®

Press release 2018-04-24

Arc Aroma Pure AB (ArcAroma) and Symbionova Solutions based in Casablanca, Morocco have agreed on a strategic partnership regarding the sales and distribution of the oliveCEPT® platform. According to the agreement Symbionova Solutions will have a limited exclusive right to address the markets in France, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. ArcAroma will supply the product and provide relevant training to Symbionova Solutions' technicians.

Symbionova Solutions is based in Casablanca, Morocco, and address the markets in Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and France. Symbionova Solutions is a company dedicated to developing business opportunities, promote, market and distribute cutting edge products and solutions with a focus on innovative products made in Sweden.

Symbionova Solutions was founded by a group of highly skilled, experienced and committed partners. All sharing a strong interest in innovation and Green Tech and a common vision about the valuable impact of positive technology on business performance and development. The company has a deep expertise and understanding of the markets in North Africa and France.

Symbionova Solutions receives a territorial exclusivity regarding the marketing of the oliveCEPT® platform. The agreement includes the abovementioned countries during a three-year period from 2018 until 2021 with the possibility of extension. A period that correspond to at least three olive oil production seasons.

- ArcAroma is very much looking forward to work in close collaboration with Symbionova Solutions. My colleagues and I feel that we have found the right partner to work with on these important and fast-growing markets. This is the first agreement signed when we implement our strategy to build a strong network to reach the global olive oil industry and to market our oliveCEPT® technology. I am convinced that Symbionova Solutions have the profile and the connections that will result in an impact on the market, says Johan Möllerström, CEO at ArcAroma.

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at April 24, 2018 at 08:30 CET.

