Arkansas Children’s Hospital Expands Service Engagement with CynergisTek to Enhance Security and Privacy Program While Reducing Costs, Inefficiencies Across Organization

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and information management, today announced that Arkansas Children’s Hospital, one of the country’s largest pediatric hospitals, has expanded its relationship, adding on additional privacy and cybersecurity services. Specifically, Arkansas Children’s will now leverage CynergisTek’s Compliance Assist Partner Program (CAPP). The pediatric hospital already engages with CynergisTek for its Managed Print Service (MPS) program.

Arkansas Children’s first contracted with CynergisTek in 2015 for its HIPAA Risk Assessment program to identify security and privacy vulnerabilities, as well as assist in ensuring compliance with HIPAA and Meaningful Use regulations. The provider organization then adopted the company’s MPS program in 2017 to develop and execute a tailored approach to optimize its print environment, which includes nearly 1,000 devices, while reducing excess costs and inefficiencies across the organization. Arkansas Children’s also announced it is leveraging another one of CynergisTek’s managed services, its CAPP offering, which provides privacy, security, and compliance expertise to refine these programs through routine assessments, testing, and ongoing advisory services.

"By partnering with CynergisTek for several of its managed services offerings, the company has become a trusted advisor that we know we can rely on to ensure our privacy and security needs are met,” said Jonathan Goldberg, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Arkansas Children’s. "Having complete confidence that we are secure and compliant allows us to focus on our number one priority – providing the best possible care for our pediatric patients.”

Provider organizations can augment existing security and privacy programs by partnering with CynergisTek and implementing its suite of cybersecurity and information management services. CynergisTek’s MPS and CAPP solutions are fully customizable to meet the unique needs of each organization it works with, and provides holistic, ongoing support for all of its clients in order to maintain vigilance in security and privacy programs.

"As security threats continue to increase in both frequency and complexity, more provider organizations are looking for support in meeting data protection challenges, from print security to compliance support,” said Mac McMillan, CEO and President, CynergisTek. "We are so glad to have Arkansas Children’s join our CAPP community and look forward to supporting them by providing the critical advice and comprehensive support they need to adapt to the shifting threat landscape and further mature their security and privacy programs.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes,” "expects,” "anticipates,” "may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Some of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005049/en/