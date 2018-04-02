Artemis Health Announces HITRUST CSF Security Compliance

SALT LAKE CITY, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Health, a benefits analytics software company, has completed a HITRUST CSF audit. The Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST) is a collaboration of security leaders in the healthcare, business and technology field to create, access, store or exchange protected healthcare information. HITRUST creates and maintains a Common Security Framework (CSF) to bring together other compliance standards.

Stringent security standards are crucial for companies like Artemis that work with sensitive data like medical claims, prescription claims and other employee benefits data.

HITRUST builds on HIPAA's standards of security and adds extra layers of protection by providing a more demanding framework for compliance. This process more closely maps the Artemis Standards on Compliance Report (SOC2) with the requirements of HIPAA to provide transparency to clients and partners, who are generally more familiar with HIPAA standards. A HITRUST-approved auditing firm has conducted a thorough audit of all Artemis security protocols and standards before issuing their report and certification.

Artemis CEO and co-founder Grand Gordon said, "At Artemis, nothing is more important than the security of our customers' data. Our very first hire was a security specialist, and we've diligently worked to maintain security as the core of our technology and services. This HITRUST audit report just corroborates what we've been doing since the beginning: going above and beyond to keep our customers' data safe and secure."

HITRUST CSF will provide the peace of mind Artemis' clients and prospective clients need when evaluating the security standards of benefits data vendors.

About Artemis Health

Artemis Health helps companies utilize their data to optimize their benefits programs while minimizing their spend. The Artemis Platform provides customers with actionable data on their benefits programs, opportunities and gaps, and easy-to-use tools to help them make great decisions. By making it easy for self-insured employers to use their own benefits data, our mission is to help fix healthcare in America and ensure access to good healthcare everyone can afford. Based in Salt Lake City, Artemis Health works with self-insured employers, brokers and consultants nationwide. Discover more at www.artemishealth.com.

