ATX 3 408 0,5%  Dow 25 219 0,1%  Nasdaq 6 771 -0,4%  Euro 1,2405 -0,8% 
ATX P 1 722 0,5%  EStoxx50 3 427 1,1%  Nikkei 21 720 1,2%  CHF 1,1514 -0,2% 
DAX 12 452 0,9%  FTSE100 7 295 0,8%  Öl 64,9 0,6%  Gold 1 346 -1,1% 

17.02.2018 13:00:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Artisan Talent Wins Both of Inavero's 2018 Best Of Staffing Client And Talent Diamond Awards

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Talent, a leading employment agency in the digital, creative, and marketing industries announced today they have won both of Inavero's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards the previous five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers.

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero's Best of Staffing® winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based on the ratings given to them by their clients and the permanent and temporary employees they've helped find jobs.

"Our company works hard to keep client service and talent advocacy at the top of our priorities. We are proud and honored to be recognized for the 5th year in a row for our efforts," said Artisan Talent's CEO and Founder Bejan Douraghy.

Clients of winning agencies are 2.5 times more likely to be completely satisfied and talent are 3.6 times more likely to be completely satisfied with Artisan's services compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Focused on helping connect people with the right jobs, Artisan Talent received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 68% of their clients and 60% of their talent - significantly higher than the industry's average.

"With a tight labor market and growing economy, finding the right recruiting partners is critical to success," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "Best of Staffing® Diamond award winners provide consistently remarkable service to their clients and job candidates, and I couldn't be more proud to feature them."

Artisan Talent is a digital, marketing, and creative staffing agency. Artisan advocates for the best talent, including graphic designers, web designers, web and mobile developers, UI / UX designers, interactive learning consultants, copywriters, SEO specialists, social media managers, digital strategists, presentation specialists, project managers, marketing managers, and more.

Inavero's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artisan-talent-wins-both-of-inaveros-2018-best-of-staffing-client-and-talent-diamond-awards-300600418.html

SOURCE Artisan Talent

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX und DAX gehen dank US-Börsenerholung mit Plus ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zum Wochenschluss wieder zulegen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH