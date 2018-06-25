Artprice and Artmarket Expand Beyond Expectations, Post +590% Growth on Social Media Over H2 2017 and H1 2018, and 2.3 Million Followers

PARIS, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

At its 30 June 2017 general meeting, Artprice had made a commitment to take the leading place for Art Market information on social media, where it had garnered 345K followers. To achieve this highly ambitious goal, Artprice, and its division Artmarket, had to acquire over 1 million followers for their publications over the H2 2017 and H1 2018 period.

And they hit the mark - in exactly 12 months, as of 25 June 2018, they have grown to 2.3 million followers, rising beyond expectations and posting a 590% year on year growth (June 2017 / June 2018). Although the Chinese Intranet blocks Western social media, Artprice has a strong presence in China through its partner, the Chinese State group ARTRON / AMMA.

Indeed some important international listed companies believed they could do without the complex social media but they now suffer from their fatal delay which generated huge economic damages and cast doubt on their positions. Even with a remarkable financial budget, the accumulated delay cannot be compensated due to social media's elaborate architecture. Some S&P500 companies are perfect illustrations of that case.

According to Thierry Ehrmann, the founder and CEO of Artprice, "From now on, the mark made on social media is one of the essential and vital factors for companies wishing to preserve their capital and future, going hand in hand with their reputation and worldwide visibility, as is the case of Artprice, the World Leader in Art Market information and its Standardised Marketplace Artmarket.com."

This is why Artprice has made this line of communication its first choice, foreseeing for a long time the social media's influence in its marketing, data banks, IT teams and sales forces, shaping more each day its experience in many social media platform to generate millions of qualified new followers for the various paid subscriptions to its databanks.

What's more, Artprice was on a budget which made it possible to release more than €1 million in results for the 2017 financial year. This budgetary discipline is still topical in 2018. Its unrivaled high quality information, its reputation and its human and computer science savviness make Artprice the winner of this global challenge, on a very low budget.

After succeeding in getting the leading position on Google rankings, it was necessary for Artprice and Artmarket.com to replicate the world leading position for Art Market information on social media.

It's a done deal! The proof is in an incredible 590% increase in global Internet market share, notably on the world' s N°.1 social media platform Facebook. Artprice's Facebook page has attracted more than 2.3 million followers, placing it among the most followed pages in the world. It should be noted that organizations that can count their followers in the millions form a very tight, elite group on the global scale.

On Twitter, Artprice and Artmarket tweets are often retweeted or liked by the most influent world-renowned art market professionals, as well as V.I.P.s and Market Makers. Artists, museums, art galleries, auction houses, journalists and art critics etc. provide positive reinforcement of the name Artprice for their own subscribers and followers.

By achieving this following of millions of amateurs, collectors and art professionals, in such a manner, on a world wide scale, provides Artprice with considerable monetary saving, and strengthens daily Artprice's global digital footprint, which, in addition is increased by the Google index which only rates verified accounts on social media platforms.

The Artprice and Artmarket Twitter accounts have exceeded 360 millions impressions in one year. Artprice and Artmarket identifies among its followers close to 100% of the market share of Art market leaders regardless of the country.

Examples of the prestigious Twitters accounts that have reacted, by either retweeting or liking Artprice's or Artmarket's verified Twitter accounts, include the following prestigious accounts, drawn from 3% of Artprice's global base:

The Louvre Museum, France with 1.41 million followers, LACMA, USA 1.11 million followers, Christie's worldwide 110 thousand followers, Sotheby's worldwide 102 thousand followers, Sotheby's Institute, USA 12 thousand followers, Phillips Auctions worldwide 40 thousand followers, Bonhams Auctions worldwide 41 thousand followers, Van Gogh Museum, Hollande 1.66 million followers, Guggenheim Museum, NY, USA 3.62 million followers, Paul Getty Museum, LA, USA 3.23 million followers, Whitney Museum, NY, USA 1.09 million followers,

Museum of Fine arts Boston, USA 384 thousand followers, Heritage Auction, USA 58 thousand followers, The Louvre, Abu Dhabi, UAE 47 thousand followers, The Musée d'Orsay, France 680 thousand followers, MAXX IT, National Museum of Twentieth Century Arts. Italy: 202 thousand followers, Queens Museum, N, USA 160 thousand followers, Frieze Fairs London 156 thousand followers, Mory Art Museum Japan 162 thousand followers, Le Figaro FR 2.95 millions followers, Centre Pompidou FR 1.04 million followers, Musée Hermitage Russia 1.02 million followers, Guggenheim Museum Bilbao Spain 365 thousand followers, Biennale di Venezia IT 710 thousand followers,

San Francisco MOMA, USA 643 thousand followers, Brooklyn Museum NY, USA 695 thousand followers, Asian Art Museum USA 302 thousand followers, Château de Versailles FR 450 thousand followers, Musée Rodin FR 30 thousand followers, FIAC FR 33 thousand followers, Artspace NY USA 217 thousand followers, Ai Weiwei "worldwide" 372 thousand followers, White Cube London UK 117 thousand followers, MOCA Los Angeles USA 243 thousand followers , Palazzo Grassi IT 29 thousand followers, Gagosian worldwide 398 thousand followers, Serpentine Galleries UK 150 thousand followers,

Fondation Louis Vuitton FR 30 thousand follower s, Drouot FR 9 thousand followers, Artcurial FR 10 thousand followers, Musée d'Art Contemporain de Montréal CA 38 thousand followers, Arte FR/DE 1.14 million followers, Mucem FR 19 thousand followers, The Art Newspaper worldwide 379 thousand followers, Jeu de Paume FR 63 thousand followers, Pace Gallery worldwide 133 thousand followers, Musée des beaux-arts du Canada CA 17 thousand followers, Albertina Museum Autriche 16 thousand followers,

Memorial Art Gallery USA 35 thousand followers, Nelson Atkins Museum USA 47 thousand followers, Le Grand Palais FR 798 thousand followers, Palais de Tokyo FR 515 thousand followers, Jerry Saltz critique NY USA (Pulitzer prize) 511 thousand followers, Fondation Cartier FR 71 thousand followers, Kelly Crow (WSJ) USA 26 thousand followers, Valérie Duponchelle FR (critique at Le Figaro) 9 thousand followers, Judith Benhamou-Huet (critique and curator) 5 thousand followers, La Villette FR 15 thousand followers, Petit Palais FR 64 thousand followers, Biennale of Sydney AUS 25 thousand followers, Rockefeller Center NY USA 69 thousand followers, Roberta Smith USA (critique at the NYT) 39 thousand followers, Musée du Luxembourg FR 49 thousand followers...

The interactions of these prestigious accounts constitutea recommendation and approach that is normally acquired in the long run, for community managers are not accustomed.

These are not only prestigious, priceless recommendations, unheard of in the marketing world so far. But they are also dozens of millions of new potential customers, influential people with a high purchasing power on the Art Market, for Artprice and Artmarket to acquire.

Prominent international auction houses have fully understood the strength of Artprice's and Artmarket's social media and they entrust them with the promotion of their prestige auctions on a regular basis throughout the year.

