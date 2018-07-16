As Volatility Returns, Many Advisors Consider Alternative Investments: New Whitepaper by BNY Mellon's Pershing

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased volatility so far this year, along with questions as to how much longer this bull market can continue, has led to increased interest in alternative investments. Advisors exploring alternative investments need to ensure they are viewing these investment vehicles in proper context and setting the right expectations with investors, according to a new whitepaper released today by BNY Mellon's Pershing.

The paper, "The Alternative Advantage: Is Now the Time to Take a New Look at Alternative Investments?," outlines key questions advisors should ask when deciding whether or not non-traded Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), private equity and hedge fund investments are right for their clients.

Key recommendations for advisors include:

Revisit REITs.

While non-traded REITs have experienced slow growth in the last few years due to lack of recent product development and previous uncertainty around the Department of Labor conflict of interest rule, sustained economic growth moving into 2019 has fueled an argument for non-traded REITs as a diversifying and income-adding portfolio element.

The paper suggests that advisors looking into REITs should consider those that have buffers and cushions against rising rates. Additionally, REITs that feature tenants with mature business models and staying power could translate to more stability as rental spaces may stay occupied for longer periods of time.

Take advantage of private equity's newfound transparency and access.

Advisors looking to allocate investor funds into private equity face fewer operational barriers to entry than ever before. However, the paper states advisors looking to help their clients diversify into private equity should know specifically what they are diversifying against.

"Before advisors secure access to a private equity fund, it's critical for them to take time to perform thoughtful due diligence," says Justin Fay, director of financial solutions at BNY Mellon's Pershing. "These learning opportunities not only allow advisors to better understand exactly what's on the diversified menu of funds but also decide whether it's the right fit for their client."

Do more to set investors' expectations of hedge funds.

According to Preqin's Investment Outlook on alternative assets, three in 10 investors felt that hedge funds did not meet their expectations.

Rather than bundling vehicles into an "alt bucket," the paper recommends that advisors create a clear strategy—they may find that hedge funds can fill a needed niche in a portfolio against current market outlooks of low yield and high volatility.

"Above all else, it's critically important for advisors to know what's currently available, understand what's under the hood of what they are recommending, and determine the right risk/reward combination for each client based on such factors as objective, risk tolerance, and suitability," says Fay.

The report builds on previous BNY Mellon research, as well as research from Bloomberg Financial and Preqin. For more information, and to download a copy of "The Alternative Advantage: Is Now the Time to Take a New Look at Alternative Investments?," visit https://www.pershing.com/perspectives/the-alternative-advantage.

