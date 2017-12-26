Ascential plc Acquires Clavis Insight

eCommerce Analytics Leader to Integrate with Ascential's One Click Retail for Comprehensive eCommerce Insights and Performance Measurement Solution

DUBLIN and BOSTON, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavis Insight, a leading eCommerce insight provider for product manufacturers, announced its acquisition by Ascential plc, an international, business-to-business information company. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 company.

Clavis Insight will form a part of Ascential's Information Services division alongside One Click Retail. One Click Retail, based in the US, provides accurate sales and share estimates at SKU level to help major brands optimize their eCommerce activities, particularly on Amazon.

The integration of the two businesses will create an enormous opportunity to provide customers with one of the most comprehensive, accurate and actionable eCommerce insights and analytics solutions across online retailer sites worldwide.

Garry Moroney, Founder and CEO of Clavis Insight, said:

"We look forward to joining Ascential and integrating with One Click Retail to deliver the gold standard in eCommerce action-ready insights and performance measurement for product manufacturers. Working with tier one brands around the world, Clavis has grown into a global leader and I am confident that combining the expertise of One Click Retail, and Ascential's other leading products, will further extend our comprehensive solutions and value proposition for this industry."

Duncan Painter, Chief Executive Officer of Ascential plc, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Clavis Insight and the team to Ascential. By combining the Clavis and One Click Retail product offerings, we are creating a leading eCommerce insights platform globally, with products and services, which are at the forefront of the industry. Clavis and One Click Retail are both high-growth, globally scalable businesses and we look forward to creating a new, accurate, comprehensive and actionable product, which is greater than the sum of its parts. We are very much looking forward to being able to further support our global customers to assist them in accelerating further their growth."

Spencer Millerberg, Founder of One Click Retail, said:

"We are delighted that Ascential has been able to acquire Clavis Insight. The combination of One Click Retail with Clavis to create a leading eCommerce Insights platform is exactly what our customers have been asking for. It's a beautiful match."

Notes for Editors:

About Clavis Insight

Clavis Insight is a global leader in online channel insights for product manufacturers, and a principal innovator at the forefront of the eCommerce analytics revolution. The company has developed a powerful framework - 6Ps eCommerce Intelligence™ - for organizing and prioritizing eCommerce analytics and actions to drive online channel success for brands. Global manufacturers use their daily eCommerce analytics and insights to drive sales in their categories online, to optimize content for brand equity enhancement, protection and product information compliance, and to deliver consistent, unified reporting on online retailer brand presence and performance.

Headquartered in Dublin, with offices and local market expertise in Boston, London, Paris and Shanghai, Clavis Insight is the strategic partner to hundreds of the world's largest and most popular brands in over 50 countries.

Clavis Insight was founded by Garry Moroney and employs around 170 people. The Clavis Insight management team are joining Ascential as they can see the potential to accelerate their business.

For more information on Clavis Insight 6Ps eCommerce Intelligence™ visit www.clavisinsight.com.

About Ascential plc

Ascential is a global business-to-business information company that informs and connects the business world in 150 countries through market-leading Information Services and Exhibitions & Festivals.

Ascential powers the global trend forecasting service WGSN, environmental risk data business Groundsure, eCommerce analytics provider One Click Retail, the prestigious Cannes Lions festival for the branded communications industry, the world's premier payments and financial services congress Money20/20 and MediaLink, a U.S.-based advisory and business services firm.

Ascential's premium products enable focus, growth and value. The company provides customers with world class content and connections empowering their businesses to be the best informed and best connected. www.ascential.com

About One Click Retail

One Click Retail is a leader in eCommerce data measurement, sales analytics and search optimization for brand manufacturers in North America and Europe. Using a combination of website indexing, machine learning and proprietary software to estimate weekly online sales and traffic figures with 90%+ accuracy down to the SKU level, One Click Retail has developed one of the most accurate, trusted and reliable data platform in the marketplace. The One Click Retail Product Suite provides 1st and 3rd party business intelligence across the largest online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Macy's, and Home Depot. The world's top brands—such as Procter & Gamble, Panasonic, Nestle, Philips, and Sony—rely on One Click Retail insights to drive sales and profitability across eCommerce.

One Click Retail was acquired by Ascential plc in 2016.

For more information, visit the company's website, www.oneclickretail.com, and visit One Click Retail on Twitter and LinkedIn.

