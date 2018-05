Assessment of Independence of Candidates for Membership in Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm

Assessment of independence of Candidates for Membership in Supervisory Council of JSC Olainfarm according to Annex III "Independence Criteria of Council Members” (hereinafter referred to as "Criteria”) to Principles of Corporate Governance and Recommendations on Their Implementation adopted by AS Nasdaq OMX Riga in 2010:

Signe Baldere – Sildedze- not an independent candidate based on Criteria 2 and 3; Irina Maligina – not an independent candidate based on Criteria 1, 2, 3, and 4; Milana Belevica – independent candidate; Ivars Kalvins – independent candidate; Ivars Godmanis – independent candidate ; Ainars Ozols – independent candidate.

