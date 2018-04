Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New USB Type-C In-Seat Power System

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems (AES), is expanding its existing EmPower® System product line with a new USB Type-C In-Seat Power System. The new system supports the emerging standard of USB Type-C charging for the newest generation of passenger electronic devices (PEDs).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409005264/en/

USB Type-C Outlet Unit is now available from Astronics AES (Photo: Business Wire)

The new EmPower system is comprised of an in-seat power system and passenger outlets. The in-seat power system supplies up to four aircraft seats with up to 60W of power through USB Type-C outlets. The new outlets are available in a standalone Type-C configuration or in a dual USB Type-C and USB Type-A configuration, which supports both legacy and current PEDs, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. A state-of-the-art topology delivers the most efficient, lightest weight and smallest form factor Type-C in-seat power system available on the market.

Mike Hettich, Vice President of Cabin Electronics at Astronics AES, stated, "We are very excited to add USB Type-C outlets to our EmPower in-seat power product line. This new charging technology will support the needs of our airline and IFE customers as well as the end users, the passengers. We view this addition to our in-seat power portfolio as a way for customers to future-proof their investment as this system will support passenger device charging requirements for years to come.”

For more than 20 years, Astronics has developed and delivered intelligent power management systems to the world’s aerospace industry. With more than one million outlet units delivered, the patented EmPower in-seat power system is currently in service with over 230 airlines.

Located in Kirkland, Washington, Astronics AES is an industry-leading manufacturer of aircraft electrical power systems, including power generation and distribution. For more details on aircraft electrical power, visit Astronics.com.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409005264/en/