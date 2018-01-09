ATX 3 559 0,3%  Dow 25 386 0,4%  Nasdaq 6 678 0,0%  Euro 1,1943 0,1% 
Atmos Energy Aktie [WKN: 868746 / ISIN: US0495601058]

09.01.2018 23:01:00

Atmos Energy Corporation to Host Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on February 7, 2018

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern to review the company’s Fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results. Atmos Energy will release these results on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, following the market close.

To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below. You may also listen to the call on the Atmos Energy website at www.atmosenergy.com. The Internet broadcast will be archived for thirty days.

Conference Call Details

February 7, 2018

8:00 a.m. Eastern / 7:00 a.m. Central

Toll-free: 877- 485-3107

International: 201-689-8427

(No pass code)

Internet webcast: www.atmosenergy.com

Atmos Energy Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, is the country's largest, fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor, serving over three million natural gas distribution customers in over 1,400 communities in eight states from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the East to the Rocky Mountains in the West. Atmos Energy also manages company-owned natural gas pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. For more information, visit www.atmosenergy.com.

