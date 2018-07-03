Atos becomes official IoT partner for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company

The Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (Coca-Cola HBC) to implement the first mass-rollout of Atos Codex Connected Cooler solution

A significant number of coolers to be connected globally, with Coca-Cola HBC leading the way

This is the first application of Atos Codex for Retail - the Atos service for a fully connected ecosystem in the Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods markets

Paris, July 3 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces a new multi-national contract with the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (Coca-Cola HBC), one of the world's largest bottlers for The Coca-Cola Company with operations in 28 countries in Europe, Russia & Nigeria serving approximately 595 million consumers. Under the new contract, Atos will provide end-to-end IoT services for the Coca-Cola HBC Connected Cooler program. The program delivers valuable insight into consumer behavior and retail performance while helping to improve operational efficiency and increase sales revenue.

Turning Connected Cooler data into valuable business insights

Connecting assets, such as in-market cooler placement, is a cornerstone of The Coca-Cola System's digital business enabling strategy. Coca-Cola HBC, with investment in a fleet of 1.6 million coolers in operation, is leading the way. Coca-Cola HBC is partnering with Atos to rollout the Atos Codex Connected Cooler solution and will have the first 300,000 coolers connected by the end of 2018. This solution will enable Coca-Cola HBC to access huge amounts of point of sale data, including: in store cooler placement and availability, temperature, stock-level, product placement, customer behavior and trends. This end-to-end solution will enable Coca-Cola HBC to connect, collect and manage data from connected coolers across the 28 countries where Coca-Cola Hellenic operates.

Smart coolers also enable proximity interaction with the use of mobile apps, enabling Coca-Cola HBC to engage with customers in real-time. This provides an added value with customized offers and near-me promotions, turning digital engagement into increased product sales.

Atos Codex Connected Cooler is an IoT solution. Using either existing cooler sensors or fitting new ones, the solution establishes secure network connections to a cloud-based IoT platform over which the data can be processed and analyzed. Atos is managing the entire project using Atos Codex IoT technologies and through long-lasting partnerships including those with Microsoft and the domain expert, eBest IoT. The Connected Cooler solution provides flexible, scalable, and secure end-to-end support.

Alain Brouhard, Group Business Solutions & Systems Director and CIO at Coca-Cola Hellenic HBC, comments "By connecting the coolers we are starting our journey towards digitizing the marketplace and establishing a connected environment with our customers and shoppers. Such an environment will allow us to accelerate time-to-market and increase operational efficiency, while at the same time gaining more insightful market analytics to engage better with our consumers."

Peter Pluim, Executive Vice President, Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos says "Using Smart coolers is the first step in this journey towards a fully connected ecosystem. This end-to-end solution will not only enable Coca-Cola HBC to easily manage the data from millions of connected coolers, but also be the foundation in turning more assets such as shelves and vending machines into IoT devices. In addition, these connected assets will become an important touchpoint for consumer engagement."

Atos has been working with Coca-Cola HBC for more than 15 years as a strategic IT partner in developing and managing its key IT solutions. Atos is a recognized leader in the IoT market and was recently named as a Leader by the global research and analyst firm NelsonHall in the 2017 NEAT analysis on Internet of Things (IoT) Services.

Atos Codex for Retail

This contract with Coca-Cola HBC is a top priority for Atos Codex for Retail, as it connects all devices within the retail sales process. Based on a technology platform delivered by Microsoft, millions of different devices like shelves, vending machines or coffee machines can be connected, thus creating huge amounts of data on customer behavior, usage and state of operation.

The technological backbone of the Connected Cooler solution is based on components of Microsoft Azure IaaS, PaaS and IoT Hub - building an innovative and advanced platform to connect, monitor, and manage a huge number of assets. Especially the scalability and a high degree of standardization make it an important element of the end-to-end solution realized by Atos.

Trace Issel, General Manager for Retail Sales at Microsoft says: "This solution is an ideal example of how the strengths of the Azure platform can be leveraged. Thanks to our strong partnership with Atos, clients can utilize next generation technology to help increase the value generated from in-store coolers and further connected retail devices".

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About Atos Codex

Atos Codex is the Atos brand for advanced analytics, Internet of Things and cognitive solutions consisting of methodology, design labs, an open industrial platform factory as well as high-performance data analytics. It provides clients a complete set of solutions and capabilities to design, build and run digital business platforms. Atos Codex is a key pillar of Atos' Digital Transformation Factory covering the complete data value chain and taking a strong business-driven approach rather than focusing just on technology.

