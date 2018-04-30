Audited Annual Report 2017

The Supervisory Board of Skano Group AS approved on 30th of April 2018 the annual report and loss covering proposal for the year 2017 of Skano Group AS.

OVERVIEW OF OPERATING RESULTS

Skano Group recorded EBITDA for full year 2017 being € 973 thousand (which equates to 6% of sales), which compares favourably with 2016, where EBITDA for 12 months was € 119 thousand (1% of sales). It should be noted that 2017 results were influenced by one-off gains of € 46 thousand due to the disposal of Skano’s Ukrainian retail subsidiary in March and € 186 thousand from investment property sale in September.

Net loss for 12 months 2017 was € 127 thousand (12M 2016: loss of € 1 045 thousand).

Consolidated net sales for 12 months 2017 were € 16.36 million, being a 7% decrease compared to the same period in 2016 (€ 17.50 million).

Fibreboard sales for 12 months 2017 were € 11.84 million, which is 3% less than same period in 2016 (€ 12.16 million). Excluding sales to Finland (subdued demand for fibreboards) and UK (cancelling of contract with one large loss-making customer), Fibreboard sales for 12 months 2017 increased by 19% compared to same period last year. Strongest sales growth came from sales to South Africa, Portugal and Sweden. EBITDA for Fibreboard full year 2017 was € 913 thousand (in 2016 EBITDA was € 526 thousand).

Furniture wholesale sales full year 2017 were € 3.58 million, which is 16% down on same period last year (2016 € 4.24 million). Russia overtook Finland to become our largest wholesale market, and increased sales with 4% from 2016 to 2017. In Finland, our sole importer recorded sales drop of 32%, however substantial restructuring made by the importer during the year bode well for more stable performance in year 2018. EBITDA for furniture wholesale for full year 2017 was negative € 57 thousand (2016 EBITDA was negative € 448 thousand).

Furniture retail sales for twelve months 2017 were € 1.93 million (2016 € 2.20 million), a decrease of 12% compared to 2016. When excluding the discontinued shop operations in Ukraine and the closure in 2016 of the third Tallinn shop, sales of our existing six shops in the Baltics showed sales growth of 11% in 2017 compared to 2016. EBITDA for furniture retail for full year 2017 was € 117 thousand (2016 EBITDA was negative € 75 thousand).

Total Furniture operations of Skano (wholesale and retail) EBITDA for 2017 were therefore positive € 60 thousand (2016 result was EBITDA negative of € 523 thousand).

GROUP’S REVENUE BY ACTIVITY

€ thousand % of net sales 2017 2016 2017 2016 Fibreboards production and sales 11,836 12,170 72 % 70 % Furniture production and sales 3,578 4,235 22 % 24 % Furniture retail Baltics: todays shops 1,868 1,692 11 % 10 % Furniture retail Baltics: closed shops 0 233 0 % 1 % Furniture retail Ukraine: closed shops 64 278 0 % 2 % Group transactions (990 ) (1,106 ) (6 %) (6 %) TOTAL 16,357 17,502 100 % 100 %

GROUP’S REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKETS

€ thousand % of sales 2017 2016 2017 2016 Finland 4,918 6,06 30 % 35 % Russia 3,037 2,878 19 % 16 % Estonia 2,845 3,129 17 % 18 % Portugal 921 717 6 % 4 % Latvia 835 760 5 % 4 % Other EU 2,122 2,797 13 % 16 % Africa 679 288 4 % 2 % Middle East 260 197 2 % 1 % Asia 241 39 1 % 0 % Other 498 637 3 % 4 % TOTAL 16,356 17,502 100 % 100 %

The Group’s total sales have seen increases in new markets, such as South Africa, Portugal and Sweden, while we recorded sales decline in Finland, Estonia and UK.

THE GROUP’S PROFIT/LOSS BY SEGMENTS

€ thousand 2017 2016 EBITDA by business units: Fibreboards production and sales 913 526 Furniture production and wholesale (57 ) (448 ) Furniture retail 117 (75 ) incl. furniture retail Ukraine 0 (57 ) Group transactions 1 116 TOTAL EBITDA 973 119 Depreciation (825 ) (849 ) TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS 148 (730 ) Net financial costs (275 ) (310 ) Income tax (0 ) (6 ) NET PROFIT/ LOSS (127 ) (1,045 )

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH FLOW STATEMENT

As of 31.12.2017 the total assets of Skano Group AS were € 10.9 million (31.12.2016: € 12.0 million). The liabilities of the company as of 31.12.2017 were € 7.2 million (31.12.2016: € 8.1 million), of which Skano has borrowings of € 5.0 million (31.12.2016: € 5.3 million).

Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 1.2 million (31.12.2016: € 1.0 million). Inventories were € 2.3 million as of 31.12.2017 (31.12.2016: € 2.8 million). Non-current assets were € 7.3 million as of 31.12.2017 (€ 8.1 million as of 31.12.2016).

Liabilities totalled as at 31.12.2017 € 7.2million, which is € 0.9 million less compared to 2016 (2016: € 8.1 million).

In 2017, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled € 158 thousand € (2016: € 300 thousand). Investment activities resulted in negative cash flows of € -145 thousand in 2017, however improvement compared to € -364 thousand in 2016. Financing activities also resulted in negative cash flows of € -123 thousand (2016: € -77 thousand).

In 2017, investments in non-current assets totalled € 352 thousand. In 2016, the investments totalled € 393 thousand.

PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS UNITS

SKANO FIBREBOARD (including SUOMEN TUULILEIJONA OY)

Skano Fibreboard business activity is producing and sale of fibreboards. Skano Fibreboard factories are located in Pärnu and Püssi. The subsidiary Suomen Tuulileijona Oy is registered in Finland and focusing on sale of boards in Finland.

The total sales of fibreboards for 2017 were € 11.84 million, which are 3% down from year 2016 (€ 12.17 million) sales level. We recorded good increase in operating earnings before depreciation, amortisation and interest (i.e. EBITDA), up from € 526 thousand in 2016 to € 913 thousand in 2017.

Strong sales growth was recorded in South Africa, Portugal and Sweden while largest sales decline was recorded in Finland (weak demand) and Great Britain (cancelling of one large loss-making customer).

THE SALES OF SKANO FIBREBOARD BY COUNTRY

€ thousand % of net sales 2017 2016 2017 2016 European Union (including Suomen Tuulileijona sales) 8,700 9,822 74 % 81 % Russia 1,631 1,527 14 % 13 % Africa 679 288 6 % 2 % Middle East 260 197 2 % 2 % Asia 241 39 2 % 0 % Other 325 297 3 % 2 % TOTAL 11,836 12,170 100 % 100 %

Interior finishing boards

Interior finishing boards are 100% produced under Isotex brand. Interior finishing boards are made of natural softboard, which is produced in Pärnu fibreboard factory’s main production line and the boards have milled tenons and the surface is covered with paper or textile. This technology enables to produce boards of different colours and patterns.

General construction boards

Wind-protection boards continued to be the largest product group at Pärnu softboard factory. The main product group of Püssi fibreboard factory is boards for the pin board segment, which Skano sells across several continents.

SKANO FURNITURE FACTORY (including SKANO FURNITURE OÜ)

FURNITURE PRODUCTION AND WHOLESALE

Sales dropped to € 3.58 million in 2017, down from € 4.24 million in 2016. However, our largest market Russia experienced sales growth of 4% up from year 2016, while our sole importer in Finland recorded sales decline of 32%. Sales to Skano retail units increased its share of total furniture sales within the Group, and further focus on retail activities should continue to provide more sales stability.

The sales of the furniture factory by country

€ thousand % of net sales 2017 2016 2017 2016 Russia 1,406 1,349 39 % 32 % Finland 995 1,463 28 % 35 % Skano Retail 900 1,007 25 % 24 % Other countries 278 416 8 % 10 % TOTAL 3,579 4,235 100 % 100 %

SKANO FURNITURE: RETAIL SALES

Skano group retail business is operated by a subsidiary Skano Furniture OÜ and its subsidiaries in Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine (the Ukraine business was sold in March 2017). As of 31.12.2017 Skano has a total of 6 stores: two stores in Tallinn, one store in Tartu, one store in Pärnu, one store in Riga and one store in Vilnius.

Skano group retail business recorded sales of € 1.93 million in 2017, which is 12% decline from year 2016 (€ 2.20 million). However, the 6 ongoing shops in the Baltics increased sales in 2017 with 11% up from 2016.

RETAIL SALES BY COUNTRY

€ thousand % of net sales Number of stores 2017 2016 2017 2016 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 Estonia* 1,266 1,089 66 % 49 % 4 4 Estonia (closed shop) 0 233 0 % 11 % 0 1 Latvia 356 363 18 % 16 % 1 1 Lithuania 246 231 13 % 10 % 1 1 Ukraine** 64 278 3 % 13 % 0 2 Other countries 0 8 0 % 0 % 0 0 TOTAL (ongoing shops) 1,932 2,202 100 % 100 % 6 8

* Ongoing shops

** Ukraine business was sold in March 2017

FORECAST AND DEVELOPMENT

SKANO FIBREBOARD (with Finnish subsidiary)

We are planning to widen our business in Middle East and Asia, while securing our position in the European market. Further focus has been applied on those product applications where Skano Fibreboard has a clear competitive edge.

SKANO FURNITURE FACTORY

Extensive streamlining of the unit´s cost structure has helped to improve profitability. Production processes have been aligned to better meet today's competitive environment.

SKANO FURNITURE RETAIL SALES

We expect our shops in the Baltics to continue their steady performance from last year, and we are looking to open additional shops in the Baltics this year.

FINANCIAL RATIOS

€ thousand 2017 2016 Income statement Revenue 16,357 17,502 EBITDA 973 117 EBITDA margin 6 % 1 % Operating profit (loss) 148 (731 ) Operating margin 1 % (4 %) Net profit (loss) (127 ) (1,047 ) Net margin (1 %) (6 %) Statement of financial position 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 Total assets 10,937 11,965 Return on assets (1 %) (9 %) Equity 3753 3901 Return on equity (3 %) (27 %) Debt-to-equity ratio 66 % 67 % Share 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 Last Price* 0.62 0.46 Earnings per share (0.03 ) (0.23 ) Price-earnings ratio (21.74 ) (1.96 ) Book value of a share 0.83 0.87 Market to book ratio 0.74 0.52 Market capitalization, € thousand 2,771 2,047 Number of shares 4,499,061 4,499,061

EBITDA = operating profit + depreciation

EBITDA margin = EBITDA / revenue

Operating margin = operating profit (loss) / revenue

Net margin = net profit (loss) / revenue

Return on total assets = net profit (loss) / total assets

Return on equity = net profit (loss) / equity

Debt ratio = liabilities / total assets

Earnings (loss) per share = net profit (loss) / number of shares

Price/earnings (PE) ratio = last price / earnings per share

Book value of share = equity / number of shares

Market to book value = last price / book value of share

Market capitalisation = last price * number of shares

* http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?instrument=EE3100092503&list=3&pg=details&tab=historical

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3) 74 184 Receivables and prepayments (Notes 3; 5) 1,215 965 Inventories (Note 6) 2,336 2,760 Total current assets 3,624 3,909 Investment property (Note 7) 170 405 Available-for-sale financial assets (Note 9) 182 0 Other shares and issues (Note 14) 7 0 Property, plant and equipment (Note 8) 6,908 7,584 Intangible assets (Note 8) 47 66 Total non-current assets 7,313 8,055 TOTAL ASSETS 10,937 11,964 Borrowings (Notes 3; 10) 593 1,176 Payables and prepayments (Notes 3; 12) 1,956 2,497 Short-term provisions (Note 13) 13 15 Total current liabilities 2,562 3,688 Long-term borrowings (Notes 3; 10) 4,422 4,163 Long-term provisions (Note 13) 200 213 Total non-current liabilities 4,622 4,376 Total liabilities 7,184 8,064 Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 14) 2,699 2,699 Share premium 364 364 Statutory reserve capital 288 288 Other reserves 9 2 Unrealised currency differences 0 40 Retained earnings 393 507 Total equity (Note 14) 3,753 3,900 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 10,937 11,964

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand 2017 2016 Revenue (Note 25) 16,357 17,502 Cost of goods sold (Note 16) (13,419 ) (14,425 ) Gross profit 2,938 3,077 Distribution costs (Note 17) (2,040 ) (2,939 ) Administrative expenses (Note 18) (703 ) (595 ) Other operating income (Note 20) 255 54 Other operating expenses (Note 21) (301 ) (327 ) Operating profit (loss) (Note 25) 149 (730 ) Finance income (Note 22) 4 0 Finance costs (Note 22) (279 ) (309 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (127 ) (1,039 ) Corporate income tax (Notes 14; 23) (0 ) (6 ) NET LOSS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR (127 ) (1,045 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Other comprehensive income (loss) that can in certain cases be reclassified to the income statement Currency translation differences (40 ) 33 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR (167 ) (1,012 ) Basic earnings per share (Note 15) (0.03 ) (0.23 ) Diluted earnings per share (Note 15) (0.03 ) (0.23 )

Proposal for covering of loss: to cover the loss with retained earnings.

The audited Annual Report 2017 of Skano Group AS is also available on company’s web page http://www.skano.com

Publishing of interim report for the first quarter of 2018 will be not later then the 31st of May 2018.





