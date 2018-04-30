|
30.04.2018 16:19:48
Audited Annual Report 2017
The Supervisory Board of Skano Group AS approved on 30th of April 2018 the annual report and loss covering proposal for the year 2017 of Skano Group AS.
OVERVIEW OF OPERATING RESULTS
Skano Group recorded EBITDA for full year 2017 being € 973 thousand (which equates to 6% of sales), which compares favourably with 2016, where EBITDA for 12 months was € 119 thousand (1% of sales). It should be noted that 2017 results were influenced by one-off gains of € 46 thousand due to the disposal of Skano’s Ukrainian retail subsidiary in March and € 186 thousand from investment property sale in September.
Net loss for 12 months 2017 was € 127 thousand (12M 2016: loss of € 1 045 thousand).
Consolidated net sales for 12 months 2017 were € 16.36 million, being a 7% decrease compared to the same period in 2016 (€ 17.50 million).
Fibreboard sales for 12 months 2017 were € 11.84 million, which is 3% less than same period in 2016 (€ 12.16 million). Excluding sales to Finland (subdued demand for fibreboards) and UK (cancelling of contract with one large loss-making customer), Fibreboard sales for 12 months 2017 increased by 19% compared to same period last year. Strongest sales growth came from sales to South Africa, Portugal and Sweden. EBITDA for Fibreboard full year 2017 was € 913 thousand (in 2016 EBITDA was € 526 thousand).
Furniture wholesale sales full year 2017 were € 3.58 million, which is 16% down on same period last year (2016 € 4.24 million). Russia overtook Finland to become our largest wholesale market, and increased sales with 4% from 2016 to 2017. In Finland, our sole importer recorded sales drop of 32%, however substantial restructuring made by the importer during the year bode well for more stable performance in year 2018. EBITDA for furniture wholesale for full year 2017 was negative € 57 thousand (2016 EBITDA was negative € 448 thousand).
Furniture retail sales for twelve months 2017 were € 1.93 million (2016 € 2.20 million), a decrease of 12% compared to 2016. When excluding the discontinued shop operations in Ukraine and the closure in 2016 of the third Tallinn shop, sales of our existing six shops in the Baltics showed sales growth of 11% in 2017 compared to 2016. EBITDA for furniture retail for full year 2017 was € 117 thousand (2016 EBITDA was negative € 75 thousand).
Total Furniture operations of Skano (wholesale and retail) EBITDA for 2017 were therefore positive € 60 thousand (2016 result was EBITDA negative of € 523 thousand).
GROUP’S REVENUE BY ACTIVITY
|€ thousand
|% of net sales
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Fibreboards production and sales
|11,836
|12,170
|72
|%
|70
|%
|Furniture production and sales
|3,578
|4,235
|22
|%
|24
|%
|Furniture retail Baltics: todays shops
|1,868
|1,692
|11
|%
|10
|%
|Furniture retail Baltics: closed shops
|0
|233
|0
|%
|1
|%
|Furniture retail Ukraine: closed shops
|64
|278
|0
|%
|2
|%
|Group transactions
|(990
|)
|(1,106
|)
|(6
|%)
|(6
|%)
|TOTAL
|16,357
|17,502
|100
|%
|100
|%
GROUP’S REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKETS
|€ thousand
|% of sales
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Finland
|4,918
|6,06
|30
|%
|35
|%
|Russia
|3,037
|2,878
|19
|%
|16
|%
|Estonia
|2,845
|3,129
|17
|%
|18
|%
|Portugal
|921
|717
|6
|%
|4
|%
|Latvia
|835
|760
|5
|%
|4
|%
|Other EU
|2,122
|2,797
|13
|%
|16
|%
|Africa
|679
|288
|4
|%
|2
|%
|Middle East
|260
|197
|2
|%
|1
|%
|Asia
|241
|39
|1
|%
|0
|%
|Other
|498
|637
|3
|%
|4
|%
|TOTAL
|16,356
|17,502
|100
|%
|100
|%
The Group’s total sales have seen increases in new markets, such as South Africa, Portugal and Sweden, while we recorded sales decline in Finland, Estonia and UK.
THE GROUP’S PROFIT/LOSS BY SEGMENTS
|€ thousand
|2017
|2016
|EBITDA by business units:
|Fibreboards production and sales
|913
|526
|Furniture production and wholesale
|(57
|)
|(448
|)
|Furniture retail
|117
|(75
|)
|incl. furniture retail Ukraine
|0
|(57
|)
|Group transactions
|1
|116
|TOTAL EBITDA
|973
|119
|Depreciation
|(825
|)
|(849
|)
|TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS
|148
|(730
|)
|Net financial costs
|(275
|)
|(310
|)
|Income tax
|(0
|)
|(6
|)
|NET PROFIT/ LOSS
|(127
|)
|(1,045
|)
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASH FLOW STATEMENT
As of 31.12.2017 the total assets of Skano Group AS were € 10.9 million (31.12.2016: € 12.0 million). The liabilities of the company as of 31.12.2017 were € 7.2 million (31.12.2016: € 8.1 million), of which Skano has borrowings of € 5.0 million (31.12.2016: € 5.3 million).
Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 1.2 million (31.12.2016: € 1.0 million). Inventories were € 2.3 million as of 31.12.2017 (31.12.2016: € 2.8 million). Non-current assets were € 7.3 million as of 31.12.2017 (€ 8.1 million as of 31.12.2016).
Liabilities totalled as at 31.12.2017 € 7.2million, which is € 0.9 million less compared to 2016 (2016: € 8.1 million).
In 2017, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled € 158 thousand € (2016: € 300 thousand). Investment activities resulted in negative cash flows of € -145 thousand in 2017, however improvement compared to € -364 thousand in 2016. Financing activities also resulted in negative cash flows of € -123 thousand (2016: € -77 thousand).
In 2017, investments in non-current assets totalled € 352 thousand. In 2016, the investments totalled € 393 thousand.
PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS UNITS
SKANO FIBREBOARD (including SUOMEN TUULILEIJONA OY)
Skano Fibreboard business activity is producing and sale of fibreboards. Skano Fibreboard factories are located in Pärnu and Püssi. The subsidiary Suomen Tuulileijona Oy is registered in Finland and focusing on sale of boards in Finland.
The total sales of fibreboards for 2017 were € 11.84 million, which are 3% down from year 2016 (€ 12.17 million) sales level. We recorded good increase in operating earnings before depreciation, amortisation and interest (i.e. EBITDA), up from € 526 thousand in 2016 to € 913 thousand in 2017.
Strong sales growth was recorded in South Africa, Portugal and Sweden while largest sales decline was recorded in Finland (weak demand) and Great Britain (cancelling of one large loss-making customer).
THE SALES OF SKANO FIBREBOARD BY COUNTRY
|€ thousand
|% of net sales
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|European Union (including Suomen Tuulileijona sales)
|8,700
|9,822
|74
|%
|81
|%
|Russia
|1,631
|1,527
|14
|%
|13
|%
|Africa
|679
|288
|6
|%
|2
|%
|Middle East
|260
|197
|2
|%
|2
|%
|Asia
|241
|39
|2
|%
|0
|%
|Other
|325
|297
|3
|%
|2
|%
|TOTAL
|11,836
|12,170
|100
|%
|100
|%
Interior finishing boards
Interior finishing boards are 100% produced under Isotex brand. Interior finishing boards are made of natural softboard, which is produced in Pärnu fibreboard factory’s main production line and the boards have milled tenons and the surface is covered with paper or textile. This technology enables to produce boards of different colours and patterns.
General construction boards
Wind-protection boards continued to be the largest product group at Pärnu softboard factory. The main product group of Püssi fibreboard factory is boards for the pin board segment, which Skano sells across several continents.
SKANO FURNITURE FACTORY (including SKANO FURNITURE OÜ)
FURNITURE PRODUCTION AND WHOLESALE
Sales dropped to € 3.58 million in 2017, down from € 4.24 million in 2016. However, our largest market Russia experienced sales growth of 4% up from year 2016, while our sole importer in Finland recorded sales decline of 32%. Sales to Skano retail units increased its share of total furniture sales within the Group, and further focus on retail activities should continue to provide more sales stability.
The sales of the furniture factory by country
|€ thousand
|% of net sales
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Russia
|1,406
|1,349
|39
|%
|32
|%
|Finland
|995
|1,463
|28
|%
|35
|%
|Skano Retail
|900
|1,007
|25
|%
|24
|%
|Other countries
|278
|416
|8
|%
|10
|%
|TOTAL
|3,579
|4,235
|100
|%
|100
|%
SKANO FURNITURE: RETAIL SALES
Skano group retail business is operated by a subsidiary Skano Furniture OÜ and its subsidiaries in Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine (the Ukraine business was sold in March 2017). As of 31.12.2017 Skano has a total of 6 stores: two stores in Tallinn, one store in Tartu, one store in Pärnu, one store in Riga and one store in Vilnius.
Skano group retail business recorded sales of € 1.93 million in 2017, which is 12% decline from year 2016 (€ 2.20 million). However, the 6 ongoing shops in the Baltics increased sales in 2017 with 11% up from 2016.
RETAIL SALES BY COUNTRY
|€ thousand
|% of net sales
|Number of stores
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|31.12.2017
|31.12.2016
|Estonia*
|1,266
|1,089
|66
|%
|49
|%
|4
|4
|Estonia (closed shop)
|0
|233
|0
|%
|11
|%
|0
|1
|Latvia
|356
|363
|18
|%
|16
|%
|1
|1
|Lithuania
|246
|231
|13
|%
|10
|%
|1
|1
|Ukraine**
|64
|278
|3
|%
|13
|%
|0
|2
|Other countries
|0
|8
|0
|%
|0
|%
|0
|0
|TOTAL (ongoing shops)
|1,932
|2,202
|100
|%
|100
|%
|6
|8
* Ongoing shops
** Ukraine business was sold in March 2017
FORECAST AND DEVELOPMENT
SKANO FIBREBOARD (with Finnish subsidiary)
We are planning to widen our business in Middle East and Asia, while securing our position in the European market. Further focus has been applied on those product applications where Skano Fibreboard has a clear competitive edge.
SKANO FURNITURE FACTORY
Extensive streamlining of the unit´s cost structure has helped to improve profitability. Production processes have been aligned to better meet today's competitive environment.
SKANO FURNITURE RETAIL SALES
We expect our shops in the Baltics to continue their steady performance from last year, and we are looking to open additional shops in the Baltics this year.
FINANCIAL RATIOS
|€ thousand
|2017
|2016
|Income statement
|Revenue
|16,357
|17,502
|EBITDA
|973
|117
|EBITDA margin
|6
|%
|1
|%
|Operating profit (loss)
|148
|(731
|)
|Operating margin
|1
|%
|(4
|%)
|Net profit (loss)
|(127
|)
|(1,047
|)
|Net margin
|(1
|%)
|(6
|%)
|Statement of financial position
|31.12.2017
|31.12.2016
|Total assets
|10,937
|11,965
|Return on assets
|(1
|%)
|(9
|%)
|Equity
|3753
|3901
|Return on equity
|(3
|%)
|(27
|%)
|Debt-to-equity ratio
|66
|%
|67
|%
|Share
|31.12.2017
|31.12.2016
|Last Price*
|0.62
|0.46
|Earnings per share
|(0.03
|)
|(0.23
|)
|Price-earnings ratio
|(21.74
|)
|(1.96
|)
|Book value of a share
|0.83
|0.87
|Market to book ratio
|0.74
|0.52
|Market capitalization, € thousand
|2,771
|2,047
|Number of shares
|4,499,061
|4,499,061
EBITDA = operating profit + depreciation
EBITDA margin = EBITDA / revenue
Operating margin = operating profit (loss) / revenue
Net margin = net profit (loss) / revenue
Return on total assets = net profit (loss) / total assets
Return on equity = net profit (loss) / equity
Debt ratio = liabilities / total assets
Earnings (loss) per share = net profit (loss) / number of shares
Price/earnings (PE) ratio = last price / earnings per share
Book value of share = equity / number of shares
Market to book value = last price / book value of share
Market capitalisation = last price * number of shares
* http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?instrument=EE3100092503&list=3&pg=details&tab=historical
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|€ thousand
|31.12.2017
|31.12.2016
|Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)
|74
|184
|Receivables and prepayments (Notes 3; 5)
|1,215
|965
|Inventories (Note 6)
|2,336
|2,760
|Total current assets
|3,624
|3,909
|Investment property (Note 7)
|170
|405
|Available-for-sale financial assets (Note 9)
|182
|0
|Other shares and issues (Note 14)
|7
|0
|Property, plant and equipment (Note 8)
|6,908
|7,584
|Intangible assets (Note 8)
|47
|66
|Total non-current assets
|7,313
|8,055
|TOTAL ASSETS
|10,937
|11,964
|Borrowings (Notes 3; 10)
|593
|1,176
|Payables and prepayments (Notes 3; 12)
|1,956
|2,497
|Short-term provisions (Note 13)
|13
|15
|Total current liabilities
|2,562
|3,688
|Long-term borrowings (Notes 3; 10)
|4,422
|4,163
|Long-term provisions (Note 13)
|200
|213
|Total non-current liabilities
|4,622
|4,376
|Total liabilities
|7,184
|8,064
|Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 14)
|2,699
|2,699
|Share premium
|364
|364
|Statutory reserve capital
|288
|288
|Other reserves
|9
|2
|Unrealised currency differences
|0
|40
|Retained earnings
|393
|507
|Total equity (Note 14)
|3,753
|3,900
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|10,937
|11,964
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|€ thousand
|2017
|2016
|Revenue (Note 25)
|16,357
|17,502
|Cost of goods sold (Note 16)
|(13,419
|)
|(14,425
|)
|Gross profit
|2,938
|3,077
|Distribution costs (Note 17)
|(2,040
|)
|(2,939
|)
|Administrative expenses (Note 18)
|(703
|)
|(595
|)
|Other operating income (Note 20)
|255
|54
|Other operating expenses (Note 21)
|(301
|)
|(327
|)
|Operating profit (loss) (Note 25)
|149
|(730
|)
|Finance income (Note 22)
|4
|0
|Finance costs (Note 22)
|(279
|)
|(309
|)
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX
|(127
|)
|(1,039
|)
|Corporate income tax (Notes 14; 23)
|(0
|)
|(6
|)
|NET LOSS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR
|(127
|)
|(1,045
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) that can in certain cases be reclassified to the income statement
|Currency translation differences
|(40
|)
|33
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR
|(167
|)
|(1,012
|)
|Basic earnings per share (Note 15)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.23
|)
|Diluted earnings per share (Note 15)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.23
|)
Proposal for covering of loss: to cover the loss with retained earnings.
The audited Annual Report 2017 of Skano Group AS is also available on company’s web page http://www.skano.com
Publishing of interim report for the first quarter of 2018 will be not later then the 31st of May 2018.
Torfinn Losvik
CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88
E-mail: torfinn.losvik@skanogroup.com
Attachment
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
