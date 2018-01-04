Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Files New Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus to Replace Expired Base Shelf Prospectus

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) ("Aurinia”
or the "Company”) today announced that in order to replace its
prior expired base shelf prospectus and corresponding shelf registration
statement it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus
(the "Preliminary Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities
commissions in each of the provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British
Columbia in Canada, and a corresponding shelf registration statement on
Form F-10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”)
under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.
The Preliminary Shelf Prospectus and corresponding shelf registration
statement, when made final or effective, will allow Aurinia to offer up
to US$250,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts,
debt securities or any combination thereof during the 25-month period
that the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus is effective. The Company has no
immediate intention to undertake an offering. However, the Preliminary
Shelf Prospectus will enable Aurinia to potentially access new capital
if and when needed. The amount and timing of any future offerings will
be based on the Company’s financial requirements and market conditions
at the time. In addition, the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus and
corresponding shelf registration statement allows Aurinia to meet its
contractual obligation to maintain a valid registration statement to
certain holders of warrants issued under a private placement that took
place in June 2016.
The specific terms of any future offering under the Preliminary Shelf
Prospectus will be established at the time of such offering. At the time
any of the securities covered by the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus are
offered for sale, a prospectus supplement containing specific
information about the terms of such offering will be filed with
applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC.
The shelf registration statement filed today with the SEC has not yet
become effective. No securities may be sold, nor may offers to buy be
accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes
effective. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the
securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
A copy of the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
and a copy of the corresponding shelf registration statement can be
found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov
or may be obtained upon request to Aurinia’s Investor Relations
Department using the contact information set out below.
About Aurinia
Aurinia is a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing
therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are suffering from
serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The company is
currently developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the
treatment of lupus nephritis, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis,
minimal change disease and dry eye syndrome. The company is
headquartered in Victoria, BC and focuses its development efforts
globally.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
Certain of the
statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking
information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and
forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United
States securities law. Forward-looking information or statements may not
be based on historical fact, and may include without limitation
statements containing the words "believe”, "may”, "plan”, "will”,
"estimate”, "continue”, "anticipate”, "intend”, "expect” and similar
expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include
statements regarding the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus and corresponding
shelf registration statement being cleared by the applicable securities
regulatory authorities and Aurinia’s ability to take advantage of
financing opportunities in favourable market conditions or at all. Such
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results,
events or developments to be materially different from any future
results, events or developments expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Many such known risks, uncertainties and
other factors are taken into account as part of the Company’s
assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements and include,
among others, the following: general economic and business conditions in
the United States, Canada, Europe, and the other regions in which
Aurinia operates; not receiving the regulatory approvals, including the
further approvals that may be sought from securities regulatory
authorities or the SEC, on the timelines required or at all, that the
prevailing market price of the Company’s securities may make a
prospectus offering in respect of such securities unattractive to
Aurinia as well as those factors discussed in or referred to under the
heading "Risk Factors” in Aurinia’s Annual Report on Form 40-F for the
year ended December 31, 2016 which is available under Aurinia’s profile
on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information,
which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All
forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on our
current expectations and we undertake no obligation to revise or update
such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent
events or circumstances, except as required by law.
