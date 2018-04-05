Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Thursday following the overnight rebound on Wall Street and as trade war worries eased after the U.S. said it is willing to negotiate with China.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 23.50 points or 0.41 percent to 5,784.90. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 22.10 points or 0.38 percent to 5,885.80.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly higher despite a decline in crude oil prices. Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.5 percent and Oil Search is edging up 0.1 percent, while Santos is unchanged.

Meanwhile, the major miners are mostly lower following an overnight drop in iron ore prices. Fortescue Metals is declining more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down almost 1 percent, while BHP Billiton is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices rose slightly. Evolution Mining is rising 0.5 percent, while Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.4 percent each.

Murray Goulburn Trust units are unchanged ahead of its shareholders' meeting today to vote on the company's takeover by Canadian dairy giant Saputo.

In economic news, Australia will release its trade balance figures for February today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7716, up from US$0.7693 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks rebounded on Wednesday as traders shrugged off trade war concerns that initially weighed on the markets following news China issued a list of 106 U.S. products that will be subject to additional tariffs. On the U.S. economic front, payroll processor ADP released a report showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of March.

The Dow jumped 230.94 points or 1 percent to 24,264.30, the Nasdaq soared 100.83 points or 1.5 percent to 7,042.11, and the S&P 500 surged up 30.24 points or 1.2 percent to 2,644.69.

The major European markets closed mixed on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil futures slipped Wednesday despite confirming a drop in U.S. oil supplies. Markets were rattled by concerns over a brewing trade war, but managed to recover from steep early losses. WTI crude fell $0.14 or 0.2 percent to close at $63.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.