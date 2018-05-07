Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Monday following the rally on Wall Street Friday despite the release of mixed U.S. jobs data. In addition, higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 33.00 points or 0.54 percent to 6,095.90, off a high of 6,105.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is gaining 37.40 points or 0.61 percent to 6,192.80.

In the mining sector, BHP Billiton is rising almost 2 percent, Fortescue Metals is adding more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is rising 0.6 percent, reflecting higher iron ore and copper prices.

Gold miners are also higher even as gold prices were flat Friday. Evolution Mining is adding 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is advancing more than 1 percent after the company said it expects its Cadia mine to return to full production before the end of June.

Among oil stocks, Oil Search is higher by more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is rising 1 percent and Santos is adding almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rose to a three-and-a-half year high on Friday.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are up 0.5 percent each, while National Australia Bank is declining almost 1 percent.

Westpac reported a 5.8 percent increase in its first-half cash profit, with consumer and business banking driving the increase. The bank's shares are rising more than 2 percent.

Orica reported a first-half loss, reflecting a fall in earnings due to operational issues and writedowns. The explosives and fertilizer maker's shares are losing more than 6 percent.

AMP said it has appointed former CBA CEO David Murray as its new chairman even as it denied recommendations it face criminal charges over a fee for-no-service scandal. The company's shares are declining almost 1 percent.

In economic news, Australia will see April results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG and the Business Conditions and Confidence reports from NAB today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is marginally higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7527, up from US$0.7525 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday, partly reflecting a positive reaction to the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report. While the report showed weaker than expected job growth in the month of April, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in over seventeen years.

The Dow surged up 332.36 points or 1.4 percent to 24,262.51, the Nasdaq soared 121.47 points or 1.7 percent to 7,209.63 and the S&P 500 jumped 33.69 points or 1.3 percent to 2,663.42.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent.

Crude oil futures jumped on Friday to their highest since November 2014, picking up 2.4 percent for the week. June WTI oil settled at $69.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $1.29 or 1.9 percent.