Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Thursday, led by gains in energy stocks after crude oil prices surged overnight following the U.S. exit from the Iran nuclear deal. Banks and mining stocks are also higher.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 19.60 points or 0.32 percent to 6,127.60, off a high of 6,145.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 20.50 points or 0.33 percent to 6,224.90.

Among oil stocks, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are rising more than 3 percent each, while Origin Energy is adding 0.6 percent after crude oil prices rose 3 percent overnight.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are advancing in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.8 percent.

The major miners are also higher on the back of rising base metal prices. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are rising almost 2 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is adding more than 1 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining is down almost 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is advancing almost 1 percent.

Shares of AMP are declining almost 1 percent ahead of its annual general meeting later today. The embattled wealth management giant said it will "vigorously defend" two separate class action lawsuits brought against it after it's market value tumbled amid scandals disclosed at the banking royal commission.

Boral announced the sale of its non-core US Concrete & Quarries business to Brannan Sand and Gravel Company for $127 million and said it expects to make a pre-tax profit of $45 million on the sale. The building products maker's shares are rising more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday amid higher commodity prices. The local unit was trading at US$0.7461, up from US$0.7418 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed firmly in positive territory on Wednesday, partly due to a sharp increase by the price of crude oil following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

The Dow advanced 182.19 points or 0.8 percent to 24,542.40, the Nasdaq jumped 73.00 points or 1 percent to 7,339.90 and the S&P 500 surged up 25.87 points or 1 percent to 2,697.79.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged up by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices continued to rally Wednesday amid geopolitical tensions and a significant drop in U.S. oil inventories. WTI crude for June delivery spiked $2.08 or 3 percent to $71.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest since November 2014.