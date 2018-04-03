Australian Market Declines Ahead Of RBA Decision

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market, which resumed trading after the long Easter weekend, is declining on Tuesday following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street as trade war worries resurfaced.

Investors are also cautious as they await the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision due later in the day. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 20.80 points or 0.36 percent to 5,738.60, but off a low of 5,724.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 21.60 points or 0.37 percent to 5,847.30.

The major miners are mostly gaining as iron ore prices staged a recovery. BHP Billiton is advancing almost 2 percent and Rio Tinto is adding more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are also higher after gold prices rose more than 1 percent overnight. Evolution Mining is rising almost 3 percent. Newcrest Mining is adding almost 2 percent after the company said it has resumed processing at its Cadia goldmine, but added that it is too early to update guidance to reflect the impact of the dam wall breach in March.

Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices fell 3 percent overnight. Woodside Petroleum is down 0.6 percent and Oil Search is losing more than 1 percent.

Harbour Energy, an investment vehicle formed by U.S. private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners, has raised its bid for Santos a third time, now valuing the oil and gas producer at about A$13.5 billion. Shares of Santos are in a trading halt.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.7 percent.

Foxtel and Fox Sports have merged into a single company two months earlier than anticipated, with Rupert Murdoch-controlled News Corp. now owning 65 percent of the company and Telstra holding the remaining 35 percent. Shares of News Corp. are losing more than 1 percent, while those of Tesltra are down 0.6 percent.

A2 Milk said that the launch of a rival brand by global giant Nestle in its key China market has not affected its sales growth. The company's shares are rising more than 1 percent.

In economic news, Australia will also see March results for the RBA's commodity price index, the manufacturing index from AiG and job ads from ANZ.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7662, down from US$0.7679 last Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Monday after the Easter weekend as China announced it is imposing tariffs on 128 imported goods originating in the U.S. The move by China was in response to President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. A notable decline by Amazon also weighed on the markets after Trump once again attacked the online retail giant on Twitter.

The Dow slumped 458.92 points or 1.9 percent to 23,644.19, the Nasdaq plunged 193.33 points or 2.7 percent to 6,870.12 and the S&P 500 tumbled 58.99 points or 2.2 percent to 2,581.88.

Meanwhile, the major European markets were closed on Monday for the Easter Monday holiday.

Crude oil futures fell sharply Monday along with U.S. stocks, despite a weaker dollar. WTI crude for May delivery plunged $1.93 or 3 percent to $63.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.