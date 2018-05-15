Australian Market Drifts Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market slipped into negative territory on Tuesday after opening higher following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street. Investors turned cautious ahead of the release of a raft of economic data from China, Australia's largest trading partner, later in the day.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 8.50 points or 0.14 percent to 6,126.80, after rising to a high of 6,146.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 9.10 points or 0.15 percent to 6,225.90.

Gold miners are weak after gold prices edged lower overnight. Evolution Mining is losing almost 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is down almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly lower despite crude oil prices rising slightly overnight. Santos is down 0.6 percent and Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.5 percent, while Oil Search is adding 0.5 percent.

In the mining sector, BHP Billiton is adding almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is rising 0.2 percent and Fortescue Metals is up 0.1 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 1 percent.

Ruralco Holdings reported a 29 percent increase in profit for the first half of the year despite tough trading conditions in the live export business. The agricultural services provider's shares are gaining almost 2 percent.

Shares of Bluescope Steel are advancing almost 1 percent after the company raised its first-half earnings outlook by about 12 percent due to a strong performance in North America.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will today release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on May 1. At the meeting, the RBA maintained its benchmark lending rate at 1.50 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7528, down from US$0.7547 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Monday after seeing early strength amid easing trade tensions ahead of a second round of trade talks between the U.S. and China this week. Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, with some traders reluctant to continue buying stocks amid a lack of major U.S. economic data.

The Dow rose 68.24 points or 0.3 percent to 24,889.41, the Nasdaq inched up 8.43 points or 0.1 percent at 7,411.32 and the S&P 500 crept up 2.41 points or 0.1 percent to 2,730.13.

The major European markets saw modest weakness on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices rose slightly higher Monday, edging back toward last week's 4-year peak. June WTI oil gained $0.26 or 0.4 percent to settle at $70.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.