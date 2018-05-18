(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is edging higher on Friday in choppy trade as a surge in shares of vaccine maker CSL and rising energy stocks helped offset the negative cues overnight from Wall Street.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 2.90 points or 0.05 percent to 6,097.20, off a high of 6,110.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 3.10 points or 0.05 percent to 6,200.30.

Oil stocks are slightly higher after crude oil prices pared initial gains and ended flat overnight. Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.1 percent, while Santos and Oil Search are up 0.2 percent each.

CSL has raised its full-year outlook on strong sales of products, including its Seqirus flu vaccine in the northern hemisphere. The vaccine and blood products supplier's shares are gaining almost 5 percent.

Shares of Godfreys Group are gaining more than 8 percent after John Johnston, the vacuum cleaner retailer's co-founder, increased his all-cash bid for the struggling company to A$13.7 million from A$13.1 million.

In the banking space, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent.

ANZ Banking is adding 0.3 percent after the lender said it has agreed to sell its majority stake in Cambodia's ANZ Royal Bank to Japanese financial house J Trust, as it continues to divest assets in Asia.

In the mining sector, BHP Billiton is declining almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is down more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by 0.3 percent.

Gold miner Evolution Mining is losing 0.2 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining 0.5 percent after gold prices edged lower.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7507, down from US$0.7534 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday in choppy trading as traders expressed some uncertainty about the second round of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

The Dow dipped 54.95 points or 0.2 percent to 24,713.98, the Nasdaq slipped 15.82 points or 0.2 percent to 7,382.47 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.33 points or 0.1 percent to 2,720.13.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures ended flat on Thursday, paring initial gains. WTI crude for June delivery ended the day unchanged at $71.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.