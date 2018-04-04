Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Wednesday despite the overnight rebound on Wall Street, as U.S.-China trade tensions continued to simmer. Investors are also cautious as they await the release of Australia's retail sales data for the month of February later in the day.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 11.80 points or 0.21 percent to 5,740.10, off a low of 5,728.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 12.10 points or 0.21 percent to 5,847.00.

The major miners are mostly advancing. Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.4 percent, while BHP Billiton is down 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are weak as gold prices declined overnight. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are losing almost 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are also mostly lower after crude oil prices edged down overnight. Santos and Woodside Petroleum are down 0.2 percent each, while Oil Search is adding almost 1 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent, while National Australia Bank is adding 0.1 percent.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has approved dairy processor Murray Goulburn's takeover as acquirer Saputo has agreed to offload Murray Goulburn's Koroit milk plant following the purchase. Shares of MG Unit Trust, Murray Goulburn's listed entity, are unchanged.

Australian Agricultural Company's shares are losing almost 9 percent after the beef producer forecast a statutory loss for the full year.

In economic news, Australia will release February data for building approvals and retail sales today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7682, down from US$0.7704 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks rebounded on Tuesday after the previous session's sell-off on bargain hunting, as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels. The markets also benefited from a significant rebound by some technology stocks, including electric car maker Tesla.

The Dow soared 389.17 points or 1.7 percent to 24,033.36, the Nasdaq jumped 71.16 points or 1 percent to 6,941.28 and the S&P 500 surged up 32.57 points or 1.3 percent to 2,614.45.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. energy inventories data from the American Petroleum Institute. Crude for May delivery climbed $0.50 to $63.51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.