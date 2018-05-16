(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is rising on Wednesday, shrugging off the negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid worries about rising U.S. treasury yields. Mining and energy stocks are among the leading gainers following a rise in oil prices and as commodity prices held firm.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 15.30 points or 0.25 percent to 6,113.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 16.30 points or 0.26 percent to 6,215.00.

In the mining sector, BHP Billiton is adding more than 1 percent, and Rio Tinto is rising 0.6 percent, while Fortescue Metals is declining 0.7 percent.

Oil stocks are also gaining after crude oil prices advanced overnight. Santos and Woodside Petroleum are rising more than 1 percent each, while Oil Search is adding 0.7 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent, while National Australia Bank is down 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are weak after gold prices tumbled overnight. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are losing more than 1 percent each.

Myer Holdings reported a 2.7 percent decline in third-quarter sales and said that unseasonably warm weather is expected to hurt its fourth-quarter profit. However, the embattled department store chain's shares are gaining 8 percent.

Shares of A2 Milk Co. are losing almost 15 percent after the company said its full-year sales revenue is expected to rise as much as 67 percent, but still be lower than the forecast by analysts.

In economic news, Australia will provide first-quarter data for wage prices today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7474, down from US$0.7518 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed notably lower on Tuesday as negative sentiment was generated in reaction to earnings news from home improvement retailer Home Depot. Traders were also reacting to a jump in U.S. treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note surging up to its highest levels since 2011.

The Dow slumped 193.00 points or 0.8 percent to 24,706.41, the Nasdaq fell 59.69 points or 0.8 percent to 7,351.63 and the S&P 500 slid 18.68 points or 0.7 percent to 2,711.45.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both rose by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures rose Tuesday, even as U.S. stocks and other commodities melted down. WTI oil for June ended up $0.35 or 0.5 percent at $71.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.