Australian Market Rises; Qantas Gains

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is rising for a fourth straight day on Wednesday despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and a fall in commodity prices. Qantas Airways lifted industrial stocks after it projected a record full-year profit. Mining stocks are also higher.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 14.30 points or 0.24 percent to 6,029.50, off a high of 6,038.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 16.70 points or 0.27 percent to 6,116.70.

Qantas Airways said it expects to post a record pre-tax profit in 2018 after it reported a 7.5 percent increase in third-quarter revenue. The airline's shares are gaining more than 6 percent.

The major miners are mostly higher. Rio Tinto is adding 0.3 percent and Fortescue Metals is advancing almost 1 percent, while BHP Billiton declining 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are also higher despite gold prices tumbling to a two-month low. Evolution Mining is rising 0.6 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent.

Banking stocks are mixed. ANZ Banking is declining 0.4 percent and Commonwealth Bank is down 0.5 percent, while Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging up less than 0.1 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly lower after crude oil prices fell almost 2 percent overnight. Woodside Petroleum is down 0.3 percent and Oil Search is declining 0.6 percent, while Santos is up 0.5 percent.

Woolworths Group reported a 4 percent increase in third-quarter food sales, outpacing rival Coles. Total sales from continuing operations grew 3.6 percent. The supermarket giant's shares are adding 0.6 percent.

JB Hi-Fi has lowered its full-year profit outlook due to falling sales at the Good Guys. The electronics and whitegoods retailer's shares are falling more than 9 percent.

Amcor has forecast an impact of at least $15 million to its Flexibles segment in the second half of the financial year due to rising raw material costs. The packaging company's shares are losing almost 2 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar fell to its lowest level since June 2017 against the U.S. dollar before rebounding. The local unit was trading at US$0.7482, down from US$0.7525 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due Wednesday afternoon. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

The Dow fell 64.10 points or 0.3 percent to 24,099.05, while the Nasdaq advanced 64.44 points or 0.9 percent to 7,130.70 and the S&P 500 rose 6.75 points or 0.3 percent to 2,654.80.

U.K. stocks also moved to the upside on Tuesday, while most of the other major European markets were closed for holidays. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures fell Tuesday amid concerns about possible sanctions in Iran in the wake of complaints it continues to pursue nuclear weapons. Crude for June delivery tumbled $1.32 or 1.9 percent to close at $67.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.