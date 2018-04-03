Award-Winning Health System Selects CynergisTek's Managed Print Services

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and information management, today announced that an award-winning health system in the Northwest has selected its Managed Print Services (MPS) program. Under the terms of the multi-million dollar, five-year agreement, CynergisTek will evaluate the organization’s current print program and provide the healthcare system with a customized strategy to optimize its print environment, reduce costs, and enhance overall security while also alleviating constraints on internal resources.

The health system turned to CynergisTek as it needed to partner with an expert that could optimize and secure its print environment after implementing a new electronic health record (EHR) system. CynergisTek will help the organization systematically transform its fleet of print devices to meet its future print and security needs, as well as provide on-site service management.

"This forward-thinking health system realized that it was time to redesign their print ecosystem, especially after implementing a new EHR,” said Sean Hughes, Executive Vice President of Managed Print Services of CynergisTek. "Despite the prevalence of EHRs and other electronic health information systems, the industry saw an increase in the number of print devices (including copiers, printers, fax machines, etc.) utilized by provider organizations last year. Right-sizing their fleet by aligning the number of devices will both reduce costs and decrease the threat landscape.”

CynergisTek’s MPS program provides a partner that is manufacturer-neutral and addresses all devices to include thermal printers and facsimiles. This approach allows for the most comprehensive and best pricing, customer service, and technology, and is designed to be easily customized to address the complex environment that exists in healthcare. This solution also incorporates several security components as well as CynergisTek’s award-winning cybersecurity advisory services.

"Healthcare has the mandate to be more cost-efficient, and security solutions need to be more than just about cost avoidance,” said Mac McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek. "Solutions need to also save dollars. As we both prepare to tackle this head on, we are realizing the increased demand for our integrated information management services. This holistic approach to understand print and digital assets in order to make improvements that will drive operational efficiencies and better address another endpoint security issue does just that. It combines cost savings with cost avoidance.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes,” "expects,” "anticipates,” "may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/services development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

