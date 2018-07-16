Axion Ventures retains Thesis Capital for investor relations services

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, July 16, 2018 /CNW/ - Axion Ventures Inc. ("Axion", or the "Company") (TSXV: AXV) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Thesis Capital Inc. ("Thesis") of Toronto, Ontario, a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm servicing Canadian small cap companies across the North American markets. Thesis will provide investor relations and communication services to Axion, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

Thesis has been retained for an initial term of 12 months. The Company can terminate the agreement at any time during such term, upon one month's notice. Thesis will be paid a monthly fee of CAD$6,000 plus reasonable out of pocket expenses for its services.

Thesis has also been granted 75,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at $0.90 per share, vesting over a three-year term. The grant of the options is subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and TSXV approval.

The Company and Thesis act at arm's length and Thesis has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee paid by the Company to Thesis is for services only.

In connection with retaining Thesis, Axion also announces the termination of its investor relations service contract with LodeRock Advisors Inc. The Company would like to thank LodeRock for excellent service and advice and wishes LodeRock well.

About Axion

Axion Ventures is an Investment Issuer with majority ownership in Axion Games, an online video game development and publishing company headquartered in Shanghai, China as well as in True Axion Interactive Ltd., a video game development company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand and cofounded with True Corporation. Axion Ventures also maintains holdings in other innovative technology companies.

About Thesis Capital

Thesis is a leading independent capital markets advisory firm catering to non-resource Canadian issuers. The Company aims to provide objective advice to public and private companies on their investor relations, communications strategy, and overall market intelligence. Thesis develops quality relationships with key stakeholders involved in the entire capital markets industry.

