Azure Power Wins 200 MWs in SECI Auction

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), one of India’s leading independent solar power
producers, announced it has won a 200 megawatt (MW) solar power project
through an auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India
(SECI), a Government of India enterprise and a company with a AA+ debt
rating by ICRA, a Moody’s Company. Azure Power will sign a power
purchase agreement with SECI to supply power at a tariff of INR 2.48
(~US$ 0.04) per kWh for 25 years. The solar plant will be set up at
Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan and is likely to be commissioned in 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005817/en/
Azure Power Solar Power Plant, 100 MW, Rajasthan (Photo: Business Wire)
The 200 MW allocation is the largest by SECI in this auction, 80% of the
total. Azure Power has a long history of developing and operating solar
power plants with SECI. In 2015, Azure Power developed a 100 MW solar
power plant outside a solar park in the state of Rajasthan, which was
SECI’s first allocation and also the largest solar power project under
India’s National Solar Mission at commissioning. Today, Azure Power
stands with over a 400 MW portfolio with SECI.
Speaking on this occasion, Inderpreet Wadhwa, Founder, Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power said, "Our long history of
superior solar power operations with SECI right from the inception of
National Solar Mission has contributed to our success of procuring one
of the largest solar power contracts with SECI. We are delighted to make
this contribution towards realization of our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s
commitment towards clean and green energy, through solar power
generation.”
About Azure Power
Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer
in India with a portfolio of over 1,600 MWs across several states and
union territories. With its in-house engineering, procurement and
construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance
capability, Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar power
solutions to customers throughout India. It has developed, constructed
and operated solar projects of varying sizes, from utility scale,
rooftop to mini & micro grids, since its inception in 2008. Highlights
include the construction of India’s first private utility scale solar PV
power plant in 2009 and the implementation of the first MW scale rooftop
project under the smart city initiative in 2013.
For more information, visit: www.azurepower.com.
