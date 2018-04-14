BC Tweed adds a bit of licensed growing space

And by a Bit We Mean a Lot

DELTA, BC, April 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) is pleased to announce that yesterday it received additional licensing at both greenhouse facilities operating under its majority-owned BC Tweed Joint Venture banner, including the licensing of the largest cannabis facility in the world.

In particular, the already operating 1.3 million sq. ft. greenhouse facility in Aldergrove, BC, where 400,000 sq. ft. of canopy under glass was licensed in February, is now licensed for 840,000 sq. ft. of growing space.

The second BC Tweed site, totalling 1.7 million sq. ft. of greenhouse production space, also received a cultivation licence for its first 900,000 sq. ft. of growing space.

In total, Canopy Growth's licensed growing space has tripled in calendar 2018, to more than 2.4 million sq. ft. and remains on path to exceed 5.6 million sq. ft. of domestic growing space.

In consultation with IIROC and as a best practice, the Company decided to halt trading of its common shares on the TSX as soon as the licensing news was made public as the increased production capacity represents a material change in operations.

"This is all about focus and execution for our expanding team at Canopy Growth," said Mark Zekulin, President, Canopy Growth. "We have spent four years establishing the largest licensed cannabis production platform in the world. This afternoon with two key licensing milestones, we doubled it."

Here's to Future (BC) Growth (and BC Bud).

About BC Tweed Joint Venture

BC Tweed Joint Venture is a collaboration between Canopy Growth and an established, large-scale greenhouse grower to develop up to 3 million sq. ft. of high-end, automated greenhouse production space across two sites in beautiful British Columbia. Production is already underway to serve the growing demand for Canopy's family of genetics.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth is a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time.

Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icon Snoop Dogg, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates eight cannabis production sites with over 2.4 million square feet of production capacity, including over 500,000 square feet of GMP-certified production space. The Company has operations in seven countries across four continents. The Company is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis, and through its partly owned subsidiary, Canopy Health Innovations, has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Through partly owned subsidiary Canopy Rivers Corporation, the Company is providing resources and investment to new market entrants and building a portfolio of stable investments in the sector. From our historic public listing to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com

