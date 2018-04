BIOHIT OYJ’S OWNERSHIP IS EXPANDING

Biohit Oyj Stock Exchange Release April 13, 2018 at 9:30 am local time (EEST)

The company has become aware that Biohit Oyj’s ownership is possibly expanding.

With the possible trade of shares, Biohit Oyj’s partner Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Ltd acquires Biohit Ltd’s A shares and listed B shares from Osmo Suovaniemi, his family and their respective Interlab Ltd at a price of EUR 4.26 per share. In the event of the transaction, Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Ltd has 33,2 % of total number of Biohit shares and 29.5 % of the voting rights based on shares.

The purpose of this transaction is to extend Biohit Oyj’s ownership and to deepen cooperation with the new owner on the growing Chinese markets, however so that the authority of the company with over 50 % of the voting rights from the shares stays with Osmo Suovaniemi, the founder and Chairman of the board.

The transaction calls for successful approvals by the competent authorities and is due to be completed by the end of May.





