BLACKPEARL NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Calgary, Alberta, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("our”, "BlackPearl” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ Stockholm: PXXS) is pleased to invite the holders of common shares of the Company to our Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.





WHEN WHERE

Thursday, May 3, 2018 The Calgary Petroleum Club, Viking Room

10:00 a.m. (Mountain time) 319 - 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta





WHAT THE MEETING WILL COVER

The meeting will be held for the following purposes, namely:

to receive our consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the report of the auditor thereon; to consider and, if deemed appropriate, pass an ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors to be elected at six; to elect six directors for the ensuing year; to appoint our auditor for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be determined by our board of directors; to consider and, if deemed appropriate, pass an ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated options under the stock option plan of the Corporation; and to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The specific details of the matters to be put before the meeting are set forth in the Company’s information circular dated March 20, 2018. The Company’s information circular and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 are available on our website at www.blackpearlresources.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .





HOW TO VOTE IF YOUR SECURITIES TRADE ON THE Nasdaq STOCKHOLM EXCHANGE

The information in this section is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities through Euroclear Sweden AB ("Swedish Depository Receipts"), which trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Swedish Depository Receipts are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Swedish Depository Receipts are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depository for Securities. Holders of Swedish Depository Receipts will receive a voting instruction form (the "Swedish VIF") directly from Pareto Securities AB ("Pareto"). The Swedish VIF cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish VIF must be completed and returned to Pareto strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish VIF.

Holders of our Swedish Depository Receipts can obtain the management information circular and voting instruction form from Pareto Securities AB on their website at www.paretosec.com or by emailing issueservice.se@paretosec.com .





