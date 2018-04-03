ATX 3 426 -0,1%  Dow 23 644 -1,9%  Nasdaq 6 391 -2,9%  Euro 1,2314 0,1% 
ATX P 1 727 0,0%  EStoxx50 3 362 0,9%  Nikkei 21 305 -0,4%  CHF 1,1758 0,1% 
DAX 12 097 1,3%  FTSE100 7 057 0,2%  Öl 67,8 0,3%  Gold 1 340 0,1% 

BlackPearl Resources Aktie [WKN DE: A0MY90 / ISIN: SE0002060863]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!

03.04.2018 08:00:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

BLACKPEARL NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Calgary, Alberta, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("our”, "BlackPearl” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ Stockholm: PXXS) is pleased to invite the holders of common shares of the Company to our Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.


WHEN                                      WHERE

Thursday, May 3, 2018              The Calgary Petroleum Club, Viking Room

10:00 a.m. (Mountain time)       319 - 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta


WHAT THE MEETING WILL COVER

The meeting will be held for the following purposes, namely:

  1. to receive our consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the report of the auditor thereon;
  2. to consider and, if deemed appropriate, pass an ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors to be elected at six;
  3. to elect six directors for the ensuing year;
  4. to appoint our auditor for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be determined by our board of directors;
  5. to consider and, if deemed appropriate, pass an ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated options under the stock option plan of the Corporation; and
  6. to transact such other business as may be properly brought before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The specific details of the matters to be put before the meeting are set forth in the Company’s information circular dated March 20, 2018. The Company’s information circular and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 are available on our website at www.blackpearlresources.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


HOW TO VOTE IF YOUR SECURITIES TRADE ON THE Nasdaq STOCKHOLM EXCHANGE

The information in this section is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities through Euroclear Sweden AB ("Swedish Depository Receipts"), which trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Swedish Depository Receipts are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Swedish Depository Receipts are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depository for Securities. Holders of Swedish Depository Receipts will receive a voting instruction form (the "Swedish VIF") directly from Pareto Securities AB ("Pareto"). The Swedish VIF cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish VIF must be completed and returned to Pareto strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish VIF.

Holders of our Swedish Depository Receipts can obtain the management information circular and voting instruction form from Pareto Securities AB on their website at www.paretosec.com or by emailing issueservice.se@paretosec.com.


pxx_notice_180403

Nachrichten zu BlackPearl Resources Inc Swedish Depository Receipt

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu BlackPearl Resources Inc Swedish Depository Receipt

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BlackPearl Resources Inc Swedish Depository Receipt 6,80 -1,16% BlackPearl Resources Inc Swedish Depository Receipt

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Asien Börsen nur wenig beeindruckt von Wall Street-Verlusten
Die Börsen in Asien haben am Dienstag moderat auf den Ausverkauf an der Wall Street reagiert.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH